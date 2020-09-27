King Katra spins supreme at Red Bull Shay' iMoto 2020
Limpopo legend-in-the-making spins rings around the competition to take the title.
A top-secret location played host to South Africa's finest spinners on Saturday night September 19 as they battled it out for the second annual Red Bull Shay’ iMoto title. After a tyre-screeching final battle between Eddie Rasta and King Katra, that captivated a global online audience, King Katra walked away as the 2020 champion.
10 spinners, one top-secret location... it's Red Bull Shay' iMoto 2020
“It feels so great to be in the number one position,” said an emotional Katra.
From qualifying, contested via an online voting mechanic and judges voting, the top eight were selected to go into the next round, which was broadcast live on Red Bull TV. Katra made his way to the final by facing off against the defending champion Veejaro Hendricks in the quarter-finals and impressed the panel of judges.
“I worked really hard. There were times where I didn’t have much faith in myself, but I knew I had all the people at home backing me. I knew I had to push and make sure I made them proud.”
For the semi-final and final rounds, the panel was bolstered by the competitors who’d been knocked out in the earlier rounds of the competition.
The online audience also got to witness the OG of spinning, Magesh Ndaba, showing off his classic skills in the new BMW M2. The legend, who was also a judge at the event, gave South Africans his top tier donuts in the BMW M-Town obstacle course that was part of the competition.
