Skip to Content
TV
Events
Athletes
Products
© Red Bull Content Pool
Freerunning
Human Pinball: enter the machine
Click to the next page to get the lights flashing and the ball rolling..
By Josh Sampiero
1 min read
Published on
09/14/2021 · 1:28 PM UTC
Save
Save
Part of this story
Pavel Petkuns
Latvia
View Profile
If you really want to understand
Pasha Petkuns
’s Human Pinball, the latest project from the Latvian freerunner, you've got to get into the minds of the people that made it a reality.
Save
Save
Share
Part of this story
Pavel Petkuns
Latvia
View Profile
Freerunning
Parkour