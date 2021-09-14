Human Pinball
Freerunning

Human Pinball: enter the machine

Click to the next page to get the lights flashing and the ball rolling..
By Josh Sampiero
If you really want to understand Pasha Petkuns’s Human Pinball, the latest project from the Latvian freerunner, you've got to get into the minds of the people that made it a reality.
Freerunning
Parkour