The 49th season of the FIA World Rally Championship begins at the Monte Carlo Rally on January 21, when seven-time champions Sébastien Ogier and Julien Ingrassia return to defend their 2020 title and Hyundai will seek to retain their manufacturers' crown.

If you're new to the high-octane world of WRC, rallying may appear like a daunting sport to get to grips with at first. For example, why do the drivers set off at different times; how can they remember routes and stages that are hundreds of kilometres long and why do they have passengers? These are just a few of the questions that may spring to mind, but it's all part of a high-stakes series that's steeped in history. Want to find out more? Here's everything you need to know.

What is the WRC and what makes it special?

The WRC is the pinnacle of rallying, bringing the world's best drivers and machines together and pitting them against the toughest routes around the world. Each race sees the action head out onto both open and closed roads, across country and taking in multiple stages throughout the weekend.

Competitors are timed driving the stage individually, along with a co-driver, and aim to complete the stage in the fastest time possible. The co-driver is there to help direct and navigate the driver, as entire rallies comprise routes that are hundreds of kilometres in length.

The racing is amazingly fast and there’s literally no room for error. The wide-open circuits and gravel pits of track racing look like runways in comparison to the brutally narrow roads that WRC drivers do battle on and just take a look at the Monte Carlo Rally route for an example of what awaits if somebody does make a mistake. The snaking roads generally feature rock walls on one side and vertical drops on the other.

With WRC heading all over the world, drivers have to get to grips with all manner of terrain, from snow and ice on the roads around Monte Carlo to arid deserts in Kenya. Every destination is certain to push man and machine to the very limit.

Pierre-Louis Loubet and Vincent Landais at Rally Italia Sardegna 2020 © Jaanus Ree/Red Bull Content Pool

Where can I watch it?

Where are they racing in 2021?

The 2021 calendar currently has 11 confirmed venues and dates, with Finland the only country hosting two rounds, while the date of the first-ever Rally Belgium is yet to be decided.

VENUE DATE Monaco Jan 21–24 Finland Feb 26-28 Croatia Apr 22–25 Portugal May 20–23 Sardinia June 3–6 Kenya June 24–27 Estonia Jul 15–18 Finland Jul 29–Aug 1 Belgium TBC Chile Sep 9–12 Catalonia Oct 14–17 Japan Nov 11–14

Kalle Rovanperä and Jonne Halttunen in the snow in Monza © Jaanus Ree/Red Bull Content Pool

Who are the big players?

Last year’s championship was won by Sébastien Ogier and Julien Ingrassia, racing for Toyota Gazoo Racing . It was the duo's seventh championship, taking the spoils from Elfyn Evans and Scott Martin, with 2019 champions Ott Tänak and Martin Järveoja finishing in third.

Ogier returns in 2021 on the hunt for an eighth title, while Tänak is chasing two titles in three years and Evans, buoyed by his runner-up spot in 2020, will be desperate to go one better and land a maiden WRC overall crown.

Who else has a shot at the title?

It's a brave person who bets against Ogier or Tänak for WRC success, but with Hyundai Motorsport chasing a hat-trick in the Manufacturers' Championship, Thierry Neuville can't be counted out.

In Neuville and Tänak, Hyundai have two of the quickest and most experienced drivers in their ranks and Neuville has finished runner-up on no fewer than five occasions. He'll be going all out for that elusive overall crown in 2021.

Thierry Neuville and Nicolas Gilsoul in action at Rally Turkey 2020 © Mahmut Cinci / Red Bull Content Pool

How many stages are there and how long is each stage?

Each rally comprises around 15–25 Special Stages, which can be anywhere between 2km (known as Super Special Stages) and up to 50km. There are also non-competitive stages linking the Special Stages, held on open roads where regular road laws must be obeyed, with drivers covering around 400km in total by the end of an average day.

With timed runs taking place, drivers generally set off around every two minutes, with the top drivers starting first on the Friday. Come Saturday and Sunday, overall placements determine the starting order, with the car in last place starting first, the leader going last and so on.

Things change for Super Special Stages, which are shorter and often held in stadiums, with a head-to-head format allowing drivers to battle their rivals in a race to the line. There are also Power Stages, which is the final stage of a rally, with extra World Championship points on offer for the five fastest crews.

How fast are the cars?

WRC cars are very much a product of the terrain they race on, geared for ultimate acceleration out of tight bends, along with near-instant responses, over top speed. As you'd expect, a WRC car is not short on power, with their turbocharged engines putting out close to 400bhp and top speeds hovering around 200kph. It's the fact they can hit 100kph in under four seconds that really impresses, though. Throw in the ability to do that time and again, on gravel, ice and snow, and you really start to see how unique a WRC rally car actually is.