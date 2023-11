Klettern 101: Alle Infos zu Bouldern, Lead- und Speed-Klettern

Domen Škofic Born to be an athlete, Slovenian climbing champion Domen Škofic loves nothing more than conquering the world's most challenging routes.

Jain Kim A talented and skilful lead climber and bouldering champion from South Korea, Jain Kim is one of the sport's most accomplished athletes.

Janja Garnbret A hugely successful Slovenian climber, Janja Garnbret was crowned World Champion in both Bouldering and Difficulty climbing in 2019.

Shauna Coxsey Britain's most successful competitive climber, Shauna Coxsey, was also crowned the UK's first-ever Bouldering World Cup winner.