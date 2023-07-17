How Nikita Ducarroz surrounds herself is a lesson for us all

It's not just hard work and talent. According to Nikita Ducarroz , her successful career as a professional BMX athlete and mental health ambassador is partly due to the support she gets from her environment.

As a teenager, the Swiss-American was actually a brilliant soccer player, but something about the competitive environment around that sport never felt right to her.

"I really loved soccer and I was good enough at it that I probably could have taken it somewhere, but I didn't always feel like I belonged so much,” she says. "When I would start to feel that anxiety, it was really hard for me to go to a practice or go to a game. I just didn't want to be there."

Nikita Ducarroz, Sportlerin und Botschafterin für psychische Gesundheit © Robert Snow/Red Bull Content Pool

Seeking a sense of belonging is a universal feeling and Ducarroz eventually found it at BMX parks. There, she felt she had a safe space to share openly and learn from other riders. She credits the BMX community for providing her with a sense of comfort and security that allowed her to be herself.

"When I started riding BMX, that's when I really felt like I had found my people. Everyone is stoked, the crowd cheers for everyone, people are doing different tricks and are happy about it."

Host Kate Courtney identifies Ducarroz's ability to know what she needs from her environment and support system as having helped her improve her skills over the years: "Being able to identify what you need from your environment and your support system can be a huge asset."

Nikita Ducarroz in Aktion © Emily Tidwell/Red Bull Content Pool When I started riding BMX, that's when I really felt like I had found my people Nikita Ducarroz

This can be summed up into four components – inclusion, learning, collaborating and questioning.

Learning is about discovering, making mistakes and experimenting.

Collaborating is all about working with others. That might mean engaging in constructive debates or working on a creative project as a group.

Questioning comes last – if something doesn't work for you or doesn’t seem right, you know you have the power to raise a concern and contribute to change.

This environment and the attitude it nurtures has helped Ducarroz thrive in the BMX world, taking several podiums throughout her career and even snatching a bronze medal at the Tokyo Games in 2021.

Episode 28 exercise

Here's a recap of the exercise in the episode. Let's practise it right now.

1. Think of a time when you felt confident, comfortable or supported. Who was there? When and where was it?

2. Dive into this moment and think about how you felt. Why did you feel supported?

3. Now, think of a moment from your day-to-day life – a band practice or a dinner with your friends. It needs to be recent and recurring. Think about whether or not you felt supported.

4. Did you feel more supported in one situation rather than the other? If yes, what were the differences? Think about the people, the space and your interactions.

5. Finally, how do you act with this information? Think about who may be able to help you and who you can share it with.

Through the years, Ducarroz's self-awareness has allowed her to understand the impact her surroundings have on her actions. The people around her and the culture she’s in have helped her become the athlete and person she is today.

“Having all these key people at the right place and at the right time is what makes the difference.”

Find out more – including simple exercises to do at home – in Mind Set Win .