Cliff Diving films and shows you won't want to miss

If you've got a cliff diving itch to scratch in between Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series events, then take a look through our collection of the best movies and series on the subject. This selection of films and shows includes some of the most spectacular dives ever undertaken and go behind the scenes with many of the characters that have helped to push the sport to new heights.

01 Cliff Hunter

42 Min Cliff Hunter Drei Red Bull Cliff Diving Weltmeister machen einen Roadtrip durch Guatemala, um abgelegene Klippen zu finden.

Three Red Bull Cliff Diving Word Champions, Colombian OG Orlando Duque , Mexican style master Jonathan Paredes and Australia's legendary six-time champ Rhiannan Iffland , take a road trip to find remote dives, including a first-ever at the most distant waterfall in Guatemala.

02 Rivalries in Cliff Diving

26 Min Rivalries in Cliff Diving Since 2009, Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series has featured great competitions and inspiring rivalries.

Since the inception of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series back in 2009, fans across the globe have been treated to some unforgettable tussles for the King Kahekili trophy, in both the men's and women's categories. From Orlando Duque vs Gary Hunt to Rhiannan Iffland vs Lysanne Richard , this 2020 release takes a look back at some of the most exciting battles of the previous decade, with the fierce competition of the series brought to bear.

03 On Top Again

27 Min On Top Again A prolific champion is determined to return stronger than ever after suffering a career-threatening injury.

Cliff Diving legend Orlando Duque is serial winner, but a serious injury, sustained when a skydiving session went horribly wrong, threatens to end his career. Follow The Duke as he undergoes surgery and an intense year of rehab before finally making his comeback in his hometown of Cali, Colombia.

04 Rainbow Dive

26 Min Rainbow Dive Rhiannan Iffland reist ins australische Outback, um ihre Liebe für das Cliff Diving wiederzufinden.

Having dedicated her life to cliff diving – and won everything there is to win in the process – Rhiannan Iffland has seen the world and learnt about some incredible cultures, but she’s never truly experienced her own or dived Australia’s most epic spots. So before the start of the 2018 season, she hooked up with her best friend for a road trip into the Outback. The pair head deep inside the Northern Territory, a land steeped in history, adventure, culture, community and, of course, some of the most incredible diving locations Australia has to offer.

05 The Clean Cliffs Project

16 Min The Clean Cliffs Project Eleanor Townsend Smart and Owen Weymouth's Clean Cliffs Project is helping to clean up plastic pollution.

Cliff divers Ellie Townsend and Owen Weymouth initiated The Clean Cliffs Project to help clean up plastic pollution, raise awareness of the problem and encourage others to take action. Townsend, a former 10m Olympic diver, was inspired by the need to find a bigger purpose other than the constant quest for medals. Having noticed the amount of plastic pollution in all the beautiful places she visited as part of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series, she realised that organising clean-ups was the best way she could contribute. Hear from the her and Weymouth as they talk about their project and what they hope it will achieve.

06 The Path of Xibalbá

9 Min Der Beginn einer großen Reise Die Reise begann mit schlechtem Wetter, aber nichts kann Jonathan und Orlando bei ihrer Suche aufhalten.

This three-part series sees Jonathan Paredes and Orlando Duque set out on a quest to find the best places to dive in Mexico’s stunning Yucatán Peninsula. Chock full of ancient Maya sites, the pair spend five days exploring the area and find 12 cenotes to jump into in the purest way, with each one increasing in difficulty.

07 Ride to the Roots

20 Min Jonathan Paredes Leading up to the 2016 Cliff Diving World Series, diver Jonathan Paredes returns to where his career started.

This series isn’t purely focused on cliff diving but episode one follows 2017 Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series champion Jonathan Paredes as he returns to his hometown in Mexico to visit the people and places that helped shape his life and career. The rest of the series makes for fascinating viewing too, with all the athletes and artists featured having been defined in same way by the environment they grew up in.

08 Deep Dive

8 Min The fascination of cliff diving Orlando Duque, Gary Hunt and Rhiannan Iffland discuss how important it is to stay sharp throughout the season.

This seven-part series is the ultimate guide to everything cliff diving. Featuring the sport’s most iconic athletes, discover what it takes to perform the perfect take-off, make the perfect entry and score a perfect 10. If you don’t already know your back three somersaults with two twists from your four twists and three somersaults you will after watching this.

09 Persistence: The Constantin Popovici Story

6 Min Working on the basics Cliff diver Constantin Popovici is working hard ahead of the 2020 season to qualify for the Games.

Constantin Popovici is on a mission to qualify for the 2020 Games. Having made history as the first Romanian in the history of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series to achieve a first-place finish, in Dublin in 2019, follow Popovici as he works every day to achieve his goals.

10 Chasing the Dream

6 Min New champion, new challenges Jonathan Paredes feels the pressure to hold onto his championship title in 2018.

In 2017 Jonathan Paredes achieved his dream of becoming the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Champion. Follow him during the 2018 season as he deals with the pressure of defending his crown, while also trying to overcome fear and battling a shoulder injury – all of which result in a year that isn't as successful as he'd hoped for.

11 27 @ 27

6 Min I am a cliff diver David Colturi reintroduces his body to the rigours of training six weeks before the upcoming season.

Get an inside look at the life of an elite cliff diver through the eyes of David Colturi . This six-part 2016 release follows the American – one of the standout cliff divers in the World Series over the previous decade – during a year on the road, which ultimately gets curtailed due to surgery.

12 Unfiltered

7 Min Renew and reset Follow Red Bull Cliff Diving star Rhiannan Iffland as she attends a pre-season training camp in China.

Follow Rhiannan Iffland during the 2019 Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series. It's the Australian’s fourth season in the competition, having incredibly claimed the overall title on each occasion. Despite new talent emerging, not only does Iffland still manage to reign supreme but, by the end of the five-part series, she’s going for an unprecedented perfect seven wins from seven.