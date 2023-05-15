Noch nie war es so einfach, sich auf den UCI MTB World Cup einzustimmen

Die Saison 2023 des Mercedes-Benz UCI Mountain Bike World Cup rückt immer näher, und die erste Runde findet im Mai in Nové Město statt. Um euch auf die kommenden Rennen einzustimmen, haben wir einige der besten UCI-bezogenen Shows, Filme und Videos auf Red Bull TV und RedBull.com mit einigen der besten Athleten im Downhill und Cross-Country zusammengestellt.

Es gibt soviel zum Ansehen, dass ihr euch am besten ein Lesezeichen setzt. So könnt ihr jederzeit wiederkommen und so viel sehen, wie ihr wollt.

01 Race Tapes

14 Min Selbst gemacht Können die DIY-Fahrer Aaron Gwin, Neko Mulally und Seth Alvo ihr MTB-Mammutprojekt erfolgreich abschließen?

Schau dir die obige Episode mit dem Titel "Selbst gemacht" an, um zu erfahren was es kostet, ein Unternehmer in der Fahrradwelt zu sein. Im Mittelpunkt der Folge steht Gwin, der seine Rolle als Inhaber von Intense Factory Riding und seine Teilnahme am MTB-Weltcup unter einen Hut bringt. Es gibt auch Beiträge von anderen Selbermachern, wie dem Fahrradbauer und Rennfahrer Neko Mulally und dem YouTube-Star Seth Alvo.

02 Fast Life

13 Min Underdogs und Überflieger Die MTB-Fahrer:innen Kate Courtney und Loïc Bruni erinnern sich an einige der Höhen und Tiefen ihrer Mountainbike-Karriere.

Die Welt des Mercedes-Benz UCI Mountain Bike World Cups wurde hier von 2017 bis 2021 in fünf Staffeln fachkundig dokumentiert. Seit 2017 begleitet die Serie Loïc Bruni , 2018 kamen Finn Iles und Kate Courtney hinzu. Im Mittelpunkt von Fast Life standen in erster Linie diese drei Athleten und die Entwicklung ihrer UCI-Weltcup-Saison, aber es gibt auch viele andere Geschichten über die Geschehnisse im und um den Weltcup herum zu erzählen.

03 Rob Meets

21 Min Rob Warner trifft Ferrand-Prévot Rob Warner reist an die französische Riviera, um sich mit Champ Pauline Ferrand-Prévot zu treffen.

Rob Warner, the host and lead commentator of Red Bull TV's Mercedes-Benz UCI Mountain Bike World Cup coverage, takes centre stage in Rob Meets. The series see Warner travel to the homes of elite mountain bikers involved in cross-country and downhill World Cup racing and interview them where they feel most relaxed for insights into their professional lives, daily activities and what it's like to race on the World Cup circuit. As well as talking to the athletes, Warner talks to their families and friends, who share the personal stories that shaped the lives of the athletes.

13 Min Rob Meets Kate Courtney Das CC-Phänomen Kate Courtney aus den USA, um herauszufinden, was sie antreibt.

04 Avancini Effect

16 Min Back home After a complicated season, Henrique Avancini realises a dream: to compete in a World Cup stage in Brazil.

Henrique Avancini is the man who put Brazil on the mountain biking map, and in the Avancini Effect we see just how a big a personality the cross-country athlete is back in Brazil. Over five episodes, the series charts Avancini's return home to Brazil, prior to, during and after the first World Cup stop of the 2022 season in Petrópolis, his home circuit.

05 Way to the Top

Highs and lows are a normal part of bike racing. In Way to the Top this is seen on display, as Lars Forster's 2019 Mercedes-Benz UCI Cross-country Mountain Bike World Cup season is charted in a revealing documentary. Forster entered the 2019 World Cup season in the form of his life, with some impressive victories on the international circuit and a win at South Africa's Cape Epic alongside Nino Schurter, but a leg injury sustained at the first World Cup in Albstadt nearly derails his season. The documentary shows how Forster regroups from the physical and mental challenges of that injury to get back to the top of his sport.

06 Sound of Speed/MTB Raw

15 Min Laurie Greenland – Wales Downhill-Rider Laurie Greenland entwirft und überwacht den Build, bevor er sich im BikePark Wales auf die Strecke begibt.

07 The Road Back: Brook Macdonald

23 Min The Road Back: Brook Macdonald Der Profi-Mountainbiker Brook Macdonald erholt sich auf wundersame Weise von einem Sturz, der ihn fast gelähmt hätte.

Downhill racer Brook Macdonald has been competing on the Mercedes-Benz Mountain Bike World Cup for well over 10 years. Well-liked by his team-mates and competitors, there's little that wipes the smile off the New Zealander's face. In 2019, he suffered what could have been a career-ending crash at the Mountain Bike World Championships in Mont-Sainte-Anne, Canada .

Macdonald sustained serious fractures to his T12 and L1 vertebrae in his back. Coming back from such an injury to even walk again, never mind ride at the top level, would be a major challenge. The documentary The Road Back: Brook Macdonald charts the recovery from that accident to riding his bike again in an elite race at Crankworx Innsbruck in late 2020.

08 Gamble

46 Min Gamble Rauer, unverfälschter Speed, heftiger Soundtrack und eine unentdeckte Location - Gamble ist auf den Wahnsinn zugeschnitten.

Some of the top dogs of Mercedes-Benz UCI Downhill Mountain Bike World Cup racing take centre stage in the movie Gamble. This film sees the likes of Greg Minnaar, Loïc Bruni, Brook Macdonald, Mark Wallace, Sam Blenkinsop, Connor Fearon and Finn Iles let loose from the confines of the race tape to shred locations around the world, including Argentina, New Zealand, Canada and South Africa.

09 Born to Mountain Bike

12 Min Tom Pidcock: Born to Mountainbike Tom Pidcock hat den UCI Cross-Country MTB World Cup im Visier. Begleiten ihn beim Stopp in Albstadt.

Tom Pidcock delivered some amazing performances in his first season racing with the elite of cross-country mountain bike in 2021. The stand out was, of course, his win in Tokyo. The base and confidence for that win came from his participation in three Mercedes-Benz Mountain Bike World Cup races in Albstadt, Nové Město and Les Gets earlier in his 2021 season.

That race in Albstadt saw him start right at the back of the pack, but by the time he crossed the finishing line at the end of the race he had finished fifth. A week later in Nové Město, Pidcock would win. The background to those debut races and Pidcock's thoughts on them is retold in Born to Mountain Bike.

10 Going In

1 h 26 Min Going In Die Geschichte dessen, was es braucht, um auf höchstem Niveau Mountainbike-Rennen zu bestehen.

Going In is a documentary by Trek Bikes that peeks into the lives of its Trek Factory Racing talent across their downhill and cross-country roster. Reece Wilson, Kade Edwards , Emily Batty , Jolanda Neff, Evie Richards and Pedro Burns are just some of the athletes featured. Experience the highs and lows of training and racing as these mountain bike athletes go through a season of competition.

11 A Mountain Biker's Hunt for Glory

26 Min A Mountain Biker’s Hunt for Glory Ninos Geschichte führte ihn von der Kindheit in einem Schweizer Bergdorf bis zu seinem bislang grössten Sieg.

There's one man who's dominated the world of cross-country mountain biking and cross-country World Cup racing over the past decade. That man is Nino Schurter. This film follows Schurter as the 2016 Summer Games approach and he focuses on attempting to win a gold medal. The film also portrays Schurter's life at home with his family, showing that despite being ambitious and driven, the thing that truly inspires him are those who he holds dearest.

12 Rob's Gondala Talk

8 Min Rob's gondola talk with Loïc Bruni UCI commentator and mountain bike expert Rob Warner meets with Loïc Bruni on a gondola ride up the hill in the Pyrenean highlands.

Rob Warner never stops talking about mountain biking. We know that much from his World Cup hosting duties and from the Rob Meets series (see entry number 2 above). Warner even finds time in a busy World Cup racing weekend to sit down with some of the top downhill pros to chew the fat about what's going on in the World Cup and anything else that's a hot topic in Rob's Gondala Talk. Conversations go back from the 2017 World Cup season to 2019, and feature chats with Tracey Hannah , Greg Minnaar , Loïc Bruni , Rachel Atherton , Amaury Pierron , Tahnée Seagrave and Vali Höll among many others.

13 Past–Present–Future

35 Min Past-Present-Future Vali Hölls Aufstieg von den Junioren in die UCI Downhill Elite.

Vali Höll was earmarked as a mountain biking downhill prodigy since she was in her early teens by those in the know. After absolutely dominating the junior Mercedes-Benz Mountain Bike World Cup category, Höll stepped up to racing elite in 2020, but sustained an injury at the World Championships in Austria, that meant she didn't race the World Cup that season.

In 2021, the Austrian would make that long awaited senior World Cup debut at Leogang. Past–Present–Future documents the career of this downhill riding phenom right up to that 2021 race in her native Austria.

14 Downtime

7 Min Was macht Tahnée Seagrave eigentlich in der Off Season? Was machen die schnellsten Downhiller der Welt in der Nebensaison? Wie erholen sie sich und wie bereiten sie sich geistig und körperlich auf die kommende Saison vor? Tahnée Seagrave verrät es uns!

What happens during a pro mountain biker's off-season? The Downtime series sets out to discover how downhill racers from the Mercedes-Benz UCI Mountain Bike World Cup train, relax and spend time off the bike when not travelling around the world. The behind-the-scenes look is a snapshot of the earlier parts of the careers of riders such as Aaron Gwin , Brook Macdonald , Tahnée Seagrave and Loïc Bruni . Also featured are now-retired riders like Josh Bryceland , Cam Cole and Manon Carpenter .

15 Gwin Off-Season

6 Min Aaron Gwin: Off-season – episode one Aaron Gwin: Off-season – episode one

Back in 2017, Aaron Gwin began the World Cup season as the reigning UCI World Cup overall title winner. In a revealing look at Gwin's life on and off the bike, Off-Season followed Gwin over three episodes as he hangs in his native US state of California. We get to see what makes the big man tick.

16 The Atherton Project

12 Min Aktiv im Hinterhof Dan erstellt neue Tracks bei seinem Haus in Wales. Für das Trio endet die Saison mit dem Red Bull Weekend Warriors-Event.

Another series worth watching for its historical value is The Atherton Project. Filmed around the time of their stay with Commencal Bikes to the end of 2011, follow Gee , Rachel and Dan Atherton at work as well as play as they compete around the globe on the World Cup circuit. If you want to see what's driven the three siblings to succeed in their careers to date look no further than this revealing insight into the first family of downhill.

17 Rider Projects

2 Min Finn Iles - Purest Line Spüre den Fokus von Finn Iles, wenn er in Purest Line durch die Straßen von Quebec City fährt.

Over the years we've been lucky to get some of the World Cup riders involved in a riding project independent of the Red Bull TV series we've featured above. So enjoy watching these riders shred – Loïc Bruni in Night Chase , Finn Iles in the Purest Line and Brook Macdonald in the Search for Scree .

