Damen UCI Cross-Country MTB World Cup Gesamtwertung
UCI Cross-Country Olympic World Cup – Women
Rank
Person
Nationality
Points
1
Puck Pieterse
Netherlands
286
2
Pauline Ferrand-Prévot
France
240
3
Alessandra Keller
Switzerland
205
4
United Kingdom
188
5
Loana Lecomte
France
185
6
Anne Terpstra
Netherlands
160
7
Austria
150
8
Sina Frei
Switzerland
150
Herren UCI Cross-Country MTB World Cup Gesamtwertung
UCI Cross-Country Olympic World Cup – Men
Rank
Person
Nationality
Column
1
United Kingdom
330
2
Joshua Dubau
France
219
3
Nino Schurter
Switzerland
198
4
Jordan Sarrou
France
185
5
Luca Schwarzbauer
Germany
180
6
Thomas Girot
France
167
7
Mathias Flückiger
Switzerland
160
8
Lars Forster
Switzerland
143
Damen UCI Cross-Country Short Track MTB World Cup Gesamtwertung
UCI Cross-Country Short Track World Cup – Women
Rank
Person
Nationality
Points
1
Austria
250
2
Alessandra Keller
Switzerland
200
3
SIna Frei
Switzerland
160
4
Pauline Ferrand-Prévot
France
150
5
United Kingdom
140
6
Haley Batten
United States
130
7
Puck Pieterse
Netherlands
120
8
Anne Tauber
Netherlands
110
Herren UCI Cross-Country Short Track MTB World Cup Gesamtwertung
UCI Cross-Country Short Track World Cup – Men
Rank
Person
Nationality
Points
1
United Kingdom
250
2
Sam Gaze
New Zealand
200
3
Luca Schwarzbauer
Germany
160
4
Mathias Flückiger
Switzerland
150
5
Nino Schurter
Switzerland
140
6
Daniele Braidot
Italy
130
7
Luca Braidot
Italy
120
8
Jordan Sarrou
France
110