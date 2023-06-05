Jackson Goldstone beim UCI MTB World Cup 2022 in Lourdes.
UCI Mountain Bike World Cup Gesamtwertung 2023

Hier findest du die aktuellen Gesamtwertungen der Disziplinen Downhill und Cross-Country im Rahmen des Mercedes-Benz UCI Mountain Bike World Cups.
Autor: Rajiv Desai
01

Damen UCI Cross-Country MTB World Cup Gesamtwertung

UCI Cross-Country Olympic World Cup – Women

Rank

Person

Nationality

Points

1

Puck Pieterse

Netherlands

286

2

Pauline Ferrand-Prévot

France

240

3

Alessandra Keller

Switzerland

205

4

Evie Richards

Red Bull logo (participant sponsor)

United Kingdom

188

5

Loana Lecomte

France

185

6

Anne Terpstra

Netherlands

160

7

Laura Stigger

Red Bull logo (participant sponsor)

Austria

150

8

Sina Frei

Switzerland

150

02

Herren UCI Cross-Country MTB World Cup Gesamtwertung

UCI Cross-Country Olympic World Cup – Men

Rank

Person

Nationality

Column

1

Tom Pidcock

Red Bull logo (participant sponsor)

United Kingdom

330

2

Joshua Dubau

France

219

3

Nino Schurter

Switzerland

198

4

Jordan Sarrou

France

185

5

Luca Schwarzbauer

Germany

180

6

Thomas Girot

France

167

7

Mathias Flückiger

Switzerland

160

8

Lars Forster

Switzerland

143

03

Damen UCI Cross-Country Short Track MTB World Cup Gesamtwertung

UCI Cross-Country Short Track World Cup – Women

Rank

Person

Nationality

Points

1

Laura Stigger

Red Bull logo (participant sponsor)

Austria

250

2

Alessandra Keller

Switzerland

200

3

SIna Frei

Switzerland

160

4

Pauline Ferrand-Prévot

France

150

5

Evie Richards

Red Bull logo (participant sponsor)

United Kingdom

140

6

Haley Batten

United States

130

7

Puck Pieterse

Netherlands

120

8

Anne Tauber

Netherlands

110

04

Herren UCI Cross-Country Short Track MTB World Cup Gesamtwertung

UCI Cross-Country Short Track World Cup – Men

Rank

Person

Nationality

Points

1

Tom Pidcock

Red Bull logo (participant sponsor)

United Kingdom

250

2

Sam Gaze

New Zealand

200

3

Luca Schwarzbauer

Germany

160

4

Mathias Flückiger

Switzerland

150

5

Nino Schurter

Switzerland

140

6

Daniele Braidot

Italy

130

7

Luca Braidot

Italy

120

8

Jordan Sarrou

France

110

