Charting the biggest fairytale in esports history, Against the Odds is an all-access look at how Team OG came back from rock bottom to win The International 18. Going into the event with a team who had never played together – including a former coach drafted in at the last minute – and given no chance by casters and fans alike, this ragtag Dota 2 outfit went on to lift the biggest prize of all, defying everyone's expectations. Good luck removing that smile that's set to be plastered on your face.