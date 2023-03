Le guide de Nazaré par Justine Dupont

Big wave surfer Justine Dupont on self-awareness "If you want to surf, you need to be free like the water, absorbing everything and being able to adapt. Not even thinking, just being." Using self-awareness has allowed big wave surfer Justine Dupont to tackle waves from Nazaré to Belharra and beyond. In this episode of Mind Set Win, Justine shares with host Cédric Dumont her techniques for staying in the present and, as Cédric reveals, many of these techniques can be incorporated into our own daily lives through the use of some simple practical exercises.