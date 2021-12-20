World champion
Max Verstappen赢得F1世界冠军随堂考

您对Max Verstappen通往 F1 世界冠军之路了解多少呢？当我们回顾 2021 F1 赛季的胜利和考验，以及 Max Verstappen辉煌的胜利时，请您置身在我们互动测验驾驶座的随堂考中。
作者 Paul Keith
自从进入最高级别的赛车运动以来，Max Verstappen 就被誉为是未来的世界冠军，今年他通过一系列辉煌的胜利和颁奖台功绩，以高超的勇气和承担赢得了他的第一座世界冠军。以他24岁的年纪展现出的技能与成熟度，已经击败了 F1史上许多最成功的车手。
你能追随Verstappen经历这有史以来最长F1 赛季的每一个转折与弯道，熟悉他的反应，并在通往最终胜利的道路上，做出同样重要的抉择吗？
