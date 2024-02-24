Juan Lebrón Chincoa in panel action on October 28, 2022, in Giza, Egypt
这是 2024 年超级板网赛日历

Premier Padel 即将登陆RBTV，请了解赛历上的赛事以及何时可以观看所有比赛。
作者 Rajiv Desai
5 min read发布于

    2024 年国际板网超级联赛赛历
    RBTV报道
消息已经发布，官方职业网球巡回赛 Premier Padel 将于 2024 年登陆RBTV。没错，RBTV将直播这项由 25 位选手组成的巡回赛的每场比赛。直播将从四分之一决赛开始，一直持续到决赛。
今年将是国际板网联合会的世界板网巡回赛合并为 Premier Padel 组织后，新统一的职业巡回赛的第一个赛季。因此，赛历有所扩大，将在五大洲 18 个国家举行 25 场比赛。
巡回赛分站赛包括沙特阿拉伯、卡塔尔、西班牙、墨西哥、法国、委内瑞拉、比利时、巴拉圭、阿根廷、智利、意大利、荷兰、德国、芬兰、瑞典、埃及、科威特和阿拉伯联合酋长国。在法国（两次）、墨西哥（两次）、意大利（三次）和西班牙（四次）都有多次停留。其中在西班牙的一站是世界总决赛，将于 12 月在巴塞罗那举行。
完整赛历见下文：
2024 年国际板网超级联赛赛历

Padel participants at the Milan padel tournament.

Crowds flock in to watch the padel action in Milan

© Premier Padel

比赛按重要性和排名积分的顺序分为大满贯赛、P1 和 P2。大满贯赛是排名积分和声望最高的比赛。P1 级别比 Major 级别低一级，但仍将吸引世界巡回赛的所有知名选手参加，并将在板网作为一项体育运动和基层参与度已经很高的国家举行。P2 级比赛将在网球运动有很大发展空间的国家举行。
年底将举行巡回赛总决赛，由本赛季表现最好的八支男女队参加。四大赛事将在卡塔尔、意大利、法国和墨西哥举行。

Location

Tournament Rank

Dates

Red Bull TV Coverage

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

P1

February 26 - March 2

Watch the Live

Doha, Qatar

Major

March 3-8

Watch the Live

Acapulco, Mexico

P1

March 18-24

Watch the Live

Puerto Cabello, Venezuela

P2

March 25-31

Watch the Live

Brussels, Belgium

P2

April 22-28

Watch the Live

Seville, Spain

P2

April 29 - May 5

Watch the Live

Asunción, Paraguay

P2

May 13-19

Watch the Live

Mar del Plata, Argentina

P1

May 20-26

Watch the Live

Santiago, Chile

P1

May 27 - June 2

Watch the Live

Bordeaux, France

P2

June 10-16

Watch the Live

Rome, Italy

Major

June 17-23

Watch the Live

Malaga, Spain

P1

July 8-14

Watch the Live

Genoa, Italy

P2

July 15-21

Watch the Live

Finland

P2

July 29 - August 4

Watch the Live

Madrid, Spain

P1

September 2-8

Watch the Live

Rotterdam, The Netherlands

P1

September 9-15

Watch the Live

Düsseldorf, Germany

P2

September 16-22

Watch the Live

Paris, France

Major

September 30 - October 6

Watch the Live

Sweden (TBC)

P2

October 7-13

Watch the Live

Newgiza, Egypt

P2

October 21-27

Watch the Live

Dubai, UAE

P1

November 4-10

Watch the Live

Kuwait City, Kuwait

P1

November 11-17

Watch the Live

Mexico City, Mexico

Major

November 25 - December 1

Watch the Live

Milan, Italy

P1

December 2-8

Watch the Live

Barcelona, Spain

Tour Finals

December 18-22

Watch the Live

2024 赛季将于 2 月 26 日在沙特阿拉伯利雅得举行 P1 级比赛。紧随其后的是在卡塔尔举行的年度首场大满贯赛。随后，巡回赛将移师墨西哥和委内瑞拉，4 月份前往布鲁塞尔和安达卢西亚。5 月，Premier Padel 将重返南美，包括首次访问巴拉圭和智利。
6 月和 7 月，巡回赛将返回欧洲，在意大利举行的 Major 赛将是最高潮。八月是赛季中期的休整期，接下来的几个月将在欧洲和中东恢复比赛。在此期间，鹿特丹、杜塞尔多夫、瑞典、迪拜和科威特城将成为 Premier Padel 巡回赛的新赛点。
余下的两项主要赛事也将在今年下半年举行，10 月初将在巴黎举行，11 月底将回到墨西哥。 与过去两年一样，本赛季的主要部分将以米兰 P1 锦标赛结束。
Ale Galan, Bea Gonzalez and Juan Lebron as seen lifting a trophy at a major padel tournament.

Watch padel champions being crowned on Red Bull TV

© Premier Padel

顶级板网巡回赛总决赛

2024 赛历的高潮是 12 月 18-22 日在西班牙巴塞罗那举行的首届高级板网巡回赛总决赛。在巴塞罗那举行的比赛中，男子和女子顶级板网巡回赛中排名最靠前的两对选手将一决高下，角逐 2024 年顶级板网赛季的最后一座奖杯。
RBTV报道

如上所述，在整个 2024 赛季中，RBTV将全程报道每一站的超级板网巡回赛。男子组和女子组的比赛从四分之一决赛开始一直到总决赛。