重温 2022奥地利Red Bull Joyride top 3 表现
Emil Johansson表现无与伦比，Tomas Lemoine 在比赛中做出了不可思议的动作，而Timothé Bringer 则成功的把自己的名字写进了赛事历史。
在全世界的关注下，slopestyle最负盛名的赛事 奥地利Red Bull Joyride 顺利圆满落幕。今年是奥地利Red Bull Joyride创办十周年，该赛事见证了 15 位世界顶级 slopestyle 车手精彩表现、超过 38,000 名现场车迷到现场加油喝彩，以及在互联网收看比赛的人们，也共同参与了奥地利Red Bull Joyride的活动。
因为疫情而停办了两年，2022奥地利 Red Bull Joyride 在今年重新回到了加拿大惠斯勒。不负众望，这是一场前所未有的slopestyle赛事，让我们速速重温前三名好手在赛事的精彩表现。
01
冠军：Emil Johansson
Emil Johansson 赢得了 2019 年 奥地利Red Bull Joyride 冠军。从那时开始，来自瑞典的 Emil Johansson 就势不可挡，他在 Crankworx slopestyle 所向披靡，并且在奥地利 Red Bull Joyride 以 94.6 的高分，确保领先地位。
拿下 2022 奥地利Red Bull Joyride 冠军后，Emil Johansson 巩固了他在 slopestyle 无可争议的领导地位。同时，现年23岁的他，也成为首位在 Crankworx Cairns 或 Crankworx Rotorua 夺冠各三次的车手，这一战绩，史无前例。
02
亚军：Timothé Bringer
2019年曾拿下奥地利Red Bull 最佳新秀的 Timothé Bringer，以两个后空翻开场便惊艳全场，加上过程接招顺利流畅，最终排名紧随 Johansson 之后，以 91.00 的高分拿下第二名的好成绩。
03
季军：Tomas Lemoine
法国车手 Tomas Lemoine 以 90.00 的成绩获得第三名，值得一提的是，他在 2022 奥地利 Red Bull Joyride 也同时获得了人气冠军头衔。Lemoine 同样以双后空翻开场，毫不费力地在接连技术展现得宜，并且精彩收尾获得评审肯定。
Red Bull Joyride – Crankworx Whistler
Rang
Person
Land
Score
1
Emil Johansson
Schweden
94.6
2
Timothé Bringer
Frankreich
91.0
3
Tomas Lemoine
Frankreich
90.0
4
Lucas Huppert
Schweiz
87.8
5
Thomas Genon
Belgien
86.2
6
Max Fredriksson
Spanien
79.6
7
Paul Couderc
Frankreich
77.6
8
Jakob Vencl
Tschechien
72.4
9
David Lieb
USA
72.0
10
Torquato Testa
Italien
70.8
