Emil Johansson competes at Red Bull Joyride in Whistler, BC, Canada, on August 3, 2022.
© Scott Serfas
重温 2022奥地利Red Bull Joyride top 3 表现

Emil Johansson表现无与伦比，Tomas Lemoine 在比赛中做出了不可思议的动作，而Timothé Bringer 则成功的把自己的名字写进了赛事历史。
作者 Alastair Spriggs
3 min read更新于

Summary

  1. 1
    冠军：Emil Johansson
  2. 2
    亚军：Timothé Bringer
  3. 3
    季军：Tomas Lemoine
在全世界的关注下，slopestyle最负盛名的赛事 奥地利Red Bull Joyride 顺利圆满落幕。今年是奥地利Red Bull Joyride创办十周年，该赛事见证了 15 位世界顶级 slopestyle 车手精彩表现、超过 38,000 名现场车迷到现场加油喝彩，以及在互联网收看比赛的人们，也共同参与了奥地利Red Bull Joyride的活动。
因为疫情而停办了两年，2022奥地利 Red Bull Joyride 在今年重新回到了加拿大惠斯勒。不负众望，这是一场前所未有的slopestyle赛事，让我们速速重温前三名好手在赛事的精彩表现。
01

冠军：Emil Johansson

2 分钟

Emil Johanssons Sieges-Performance – Red Bull Joyride

Emil Johansson gewann Red Bull Joyride im Jahr 2019, und der schwedische Star triumphiert auch 2022.

Emil Johansson
Emil Johansson 赢得了 2019 年 奥地利Red Bull Joyride 冠军。从那时开始，来自瑞典的 Emil Johansson 就势不可挡，他在 Crankworx slopestyle 所向披靡，并且在奥地利 Red Bull Joyride 以 94.6 的高分，确保领先地位。
拿下 2022 奥地利Red Bull Joyride 冠军后，Emil Johansson 巩固了他在 slopestyle 无可争议的领导地位。同时，现年23岁的他，也成为首位在 Crankworx Cairns 或 Crankworx Rotorua 夺冠各三次的车手，这一战绩，史无前例。
Emil Johansson performs at Red Bull Joyride in Whistler, Canada on August 13, 2022.
Emil Johansson tail whips out of the Sphere
© Bartek Woliński/Red Bull Content Pool
Emil Johansson competes at Red Bull Joyride in Whistler, BC, Canada, on August 3, 2022.
Emil Johansson reigned supreme at Red Bull Joyride
© Scott Serfas
Emil Johansson competes at Red Bull Joyride in Whistler, BC, Canada, on August 13, 2022.
Emil Johansson rides the upper section of Red Bull Joyride 2022
© Bartek Woliński
02

亚军：Timothé Bringer

2 分钟

Timothé Bringers Performance, Platz 2 – Red Bull Joyride

Erlebe Timothé Bringer - den Red Bull Rookie des Jahres 2019 - dabei, wie er sich den zweiten Platz bei Red Bull Joyride 2022 holt.

2019年曾拿下奥地利Red Bull 最佳新秀的 Timothé Bringer，以两个后空翻开场便惊艳全场，加上过程接招顺利流畅，最终排名紧随 Johansson 之后，以 91.00 的高分拿下第二名的好成绩。
Timothé Bringer beim Red Bull Joyride in Whistler, BC, Kanada, am 13. August 2022.
Tim Bringer am "Sphere"-Feature
© Mason Mashon/Red Bull Content Pool
03

季军：Tomas Lemoine

2 分钟

Tomas Lemoines Performance, 3. Platz – Red Bull Joyride

Der französische Rider Tomas Lemoine holte sich nicht nur Platz 3, sondern wurde auch zum "People's Champion 2022" gewählt.

法国车手 Tomas Lemoine 以 90.00 的成绩获得第三名，值得一提的是，他在 2022 奥地利 Red Bull Joyride 也同时获得了人气冠军头衔。Lemoine 同样以双后空翻开场，毫不费力地在接连技术展现得宜，并且精彩收尾获得评审肯定。
Emil Johansson, Timothé Bringer und Tomas Lemoine am Podium beim Red Bull Joyride in Whistler, Kanada, am 13. August 2022.
The Red Bull Joyride 2022 Podium
© Bartek Woliński/Red Bull Content Pool

Red Bull Joyride – Crankworx Whistler

Rang

Person

Land

Score

1

Emil Johansson

Schweden

94.6

2

Timothé Bringer

Frankreich

91.0

3

Tomas Lemoine

Frankreich

90.0

4

Lucas Huppert

Schweiz

87.8

5

Thomas Genon

Belgien

86.2

6

Max Fredriksson

Spanien

79.6

7

Paul Couderc

Frankreich

77.6

8

Jakob Vencl

Tschechien

72.4

9

David Lieb

USA

72.0

10

Torquato Testa

Italien

70.8

