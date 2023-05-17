The current leader of the FMB World Tour Emil Johansson made a trip to Åre, Sweden recently for the five-day long Åre Bike Festival. There he joined 85 other riders as they send it down the local jump track 'Shimano', in what might be the biggest train Åre Bike Park has ever seen. Watch Emil's POV as he and his friends lead the big train down the hill in the player below.
5 min
Emil and his friends lead out the massive train.
The massive train of riders sets off in full avalanche style and shreds down the almost five minute-long track. It's a pretty impressive sight when all 85 riders come flying down the middle straight. Watch the spectators' perspective in the video below:
2 min