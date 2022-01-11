Die 7 genialen Motorsport-Podcasts bringen dein Herz in Schwung

Geschwindigkeit! Sie ist das Kernstück, das Tom Pagés in die Luft katapultiert, wo er atemberaubende Motorrad-Tricks zeigt. Für Rallye-Ass Catie Munnings macht sie den Unterschied zwischen Sieg und Niederlage aus. Sie ist der Grund, warum wir als Formel 1-Fans dieses feine Kribbeln in der Magengegend spüren, wenn Max Verstappen mit 300 km/h an seinen Konkurrenten vorbeizieht.

Um den Release der brillanten neuen Episode von Beyond the Ordinary , in der Max Verstappens Karriere von jenen rekapituliert wird, die ihn am besten kennen, adäquat zu zelebrieren, liefern wir dir eine Liste der besten Episoden von Motorsport-Podcast aus der Welt von Red Bull!

1. Tauch tief ein in die Rallye Dakar!

Wenn die Rallye Dakar nicht schon mit der Erwähnung alleine für Staunen sorgt, dann warte erst einmal ab, bis du diese Episode von Red Bulls "Beyond the Ordinary" zu hören bekommst. Sie zeichnet dir ein Bild davon, wie verrückt das Rennen in der Wüste eigentlich ist. Unzählige Bikes, Quads, Trucks und UTVs preschen über die sandigen Landschaften (Mad Max lässt grüßen!) und legen 8.000 Kilometer in 14 Tagen zurück - und das ist nur der Anfang! Nick Bright und Caroline De Moreas liefern in diesem Podcast einen faszinierenden Einblick in die Traditionen und das Format selbst ab. Daneben sprechen sie mit denen, die die Dakar bereist gefahren sind, darunter die spanische Motorrad-Racerin Laia Sanz, die beschreibt, welche Auswirkungen das Rennen auf Körper, Geist und Seele hat.

2. Ein Einblick in den Geist eines Formel 1-Genies

Was braucht es, um das perfekte Formel 1-Auto zu bauen? Wohl keine zusätzlichen Becherhalter, so viel ist klar. Wenn jemand die Antwort kennt, dann ist das Adrian Newey, ein Mann, der von vielen als "Leonardo da Vinci der Formel 1" bezeichnet wird. Seine Designs bestimmen das Starterfeld seit Dekaden. In "Talking Bull", einem für alle offenen Podcast, der die Zuhörer hinter die Kulissen von Red Bull Racing mitnimmt, gibt der legendäre Chief Technical Officer eines seiner raren Interviews, in dem er über die Twists der laufenden Saison, die kommenden Regulierungen und seine Liebe für Autos spricht. Wenig überraschend gibt er auch preis, dass sein Hunger nach 10 gewonnenen Konstrukteurs-Titeln noch lange nicht gestillt ist. Ein wahrer Visionär.

3. Die verrückte Welt von Catie Munnings

Seitdem sie im Jahr 2016 auf der Bildfläche erschienen ist, sorgt Rallye-Fahrerin Catie Munnings für frischen Wind im Sport, indem sie sich auf jedem Terrain laufend weiterentwickelt. In "Decoding Athletes" mit Podcast-Host Matthias Dandois spricht sie über ihre Erfolge. Sie erinnert sich an ihren Vater Chris, der die Handbremse bediente, als sie im Alter von 13 Jahren um die Kurven raste, und an Michèle Moulton, von der sie meint, dass sie für Frauen den Weg in die Rallye-Szene geebnet hat. Daneben lässt sie auch die skurrilen Momente nicht weg, etwa jenen, als sie sich gemeinsam mit ihrer Co-Pilotin unerwartet bei einer polnischen Dame in deren Wohnzimmer für eine Tasse Kaffee anmeldete, nachdem sie in ihr Haus gekracht war.

4. Die dunkle Seite, die Tom Pagès antreibt

In another unmissable episode of Decoding Athletes, Matthias Dandois catches up with his fellow countryman Tom Pagès, the legendary French freestyle motocross rider whose trick list is almost as big as his trophy cabinet. As becomes clear throughout the interview, however, his ability to make the impossible look simplistic on the biggest stage belies the darker days that have fuelled his obsession to perform. Specifically, the fatal crash of his friend Eigo Sato, when he channelled his emotions to win Red Bull X-Fighters World Tour Champion while wearing his late friend's jersey in tribute, along with how he still sees himself as carrying on Sato's legacy.

5. Der Aufstieg des Max Verstappen

When David Coulthard says it’s a matter of when, not if, Max Verstappen wins a Formula One World Championship, he doesn’t utter his words lightly. The Dutch maverick, who is currently vying for the championship with Lewis Hamilton, is the focus of the latest Beyond the Ordinary podcast, and it’s clear how much teammates, former pros and pundits alike agree on what a generational, supremely driven talent he is. Charting his rise from go-karter to the big leagues with those who know him best, it’s a thoroughly revealing listen — not least thanks to input from Max himself, sitting down with dad Jos to remember some of the more colourful memories of his journey so far.

6. Cyril Despres und Mike Horn über den Geist des Abenteuers im Rallye-Sport

“I was crossing the north pole, walking in complete darkness for more than 90 days over the ice at -40 degrees. Close to the pole, I got a message by satellite asking if I wanted to do the Dakar – it was Cyril.” Adventurer extraordinaire Mike Horn, there, telling the Decoding Athletes podcast about how he ended up co-driving at 2020’s Dakar Rally with Cyril Despres, five-time winner of The Dakar Rally and three-time champ of Red Bull Romaniacs. The Dakar, however, is the tip of the iceberg, as the pair talk about how their respective careers and how their worlds have overlapped in astonishing fashion in the name of motorsport. If you're looking for a first-class insight into elite mindset, this is it.

7. Ein Einblick in das Red Bull Racing Hauptquartier

At the start of the 2020 F1 season, writer Dave Rawlings went behind the scenes at Red Bull Racing’s furtive headquarters in Milton Keynes to lay bare the goings on around its NASA-style operations room. As the team carried out remote analysis during the first GP of the coronavirus era, Rawlings was front and centre to witness the military-like operation in full flow: once a privately secure cable network is set up at the paddock to provide lightning fast communications between different continents, the remote ops room becomes the eyes and ears of race day, with staff are able to send actionable information to those on the ground in seconds. Rawlings' account of the many functions and roles that go on behind the scenes at Red Bull Racing HQ first appeared as an article on Redbull.com but has rightfully been given the podcast treatment. Listen above.