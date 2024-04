EM 2024: 6 Shootingstars auf dem Weg zum Breakout

Footballer Xavi Simons on winning mental tactics RB Leipzig midfielder Xavi Simons and his mental coach Dr Peter Schneider talk to Lisa about all things high performance – and some non-traditional, yet vital, parts of the lives of high performers. They talk about being able to turn off, what Xavi’s life was like growing up in the spotlight and many more fascinating and surprising insights into the life of a 21-year-old pro football player and his mental coach.