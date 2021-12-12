Weiter zum Inhalt
© Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool
F1
Max ist F1-Champion: Der Triumph in Bildern
Die spannendste Formel 1-Saison aller Zeiten ist mit einem "Finale furioso" zu Ende gegangen. Hier die besten Fotos aus Abu Dhabi:
Autor: Eugen Waidhofer
veröffentlicht am
12.12.2021 · 15:54 UTC
Teil dieser Story
FIA Formula One World Championship
FIA Formula One World Championship is back in …
Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen hat im Alter von 18 Jahre und 228 …
Netherlands
Der Start... war kein Highlight für Max Verstappen
© Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool
Chequered Flag: Der Moment des Triumphs
© Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool
Max-Mania bei Red Bull Racing
© Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool
Der neue F1-Weltmeister feiert auf holländisch
© Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool
Bilder vom Podium #1
© Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool
Bilder vom Podium #2
© Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool
Bilder vom Podium #3
© Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool
Emotionales De-Briefing: Jos und Max Verstappen
© Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool
Maximaler Jubel in orange
© Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool
Christian Horner und Max: der Teamchef und sein Weltmeister
© Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool
