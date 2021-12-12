Bilder vom Podium #3
© Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool
F1

Max ist F1-Champion: Der Triumph in Bildern

Die spannendste Formel 1-Saison aller Zeiten ist mit einem "Finale furioso" zu Ende gegangen. Hier die besten Fotos aus Abu Dhabi:
Autor: Eugen Waidhofer
veröffentlicht am
Der Start des Abu Dhabi Formel 1 GP 2021
Der Start... war kein Highlight für Max Verstappen
© Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool
Chequered Flag: Der Moment des Triumphs
Chequered Flag: Der Moment des Triumphs
© Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool
Das Team um Max Verstappen liegt sich nach seinem WM Sieg in den Armen
Max-Mania bei Red Bull Racing
© Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool
Max Verstappen feiert seinen F1-WM Titel mit einer Fahne der Niederlande
Der neue F1-Weltmeister feiert auf holländisch
© Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool
Bilder vom Podium #1
© Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool
Bilder vom Podium #2
© Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool
Bilder vom Podium #3
© Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool
Emotionales De-Briefing: Jos und Max Verstappen
© Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool
Maximaler Jubel in orange
© Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool
Christian Horner und Max: der Teamchef und sein Weltmeister
© Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool
F1
Formula Racing