Die Freeride World Tour ist groß, beeindruckend und absolut sehenswert

Ordino Arcalís will host the first stop in Andorra from February 20–26, with Turdell looking forward to getting stuck-in as he eyes his first Xtreme Verbier victory later in the season, which could help him land that second title into the bargain.

Ordino Arcalís will host the first stop in Andorra from February 20–26, with Turdell looking forward to getting stuck-in as he eyes his first Xtreme Verbier victory later in the season, which could help him land that second title into the bargain.

Ordino Arcalís will host the first stop in Andorra from February 20–26, with Turdell looking forward to getting stuck-in as he eyes his first Xtreme Verbier victory later in the season, which could help him land that second title into the bargain.

The 31-year-old knew he had to work on his spins during the off-season, so he enlisted former Xtreme Verbier winners Reine Barkered, Sverre Liliequist, Henrik Windstedt and Jackie Paaso to help him get over the mental and physical hump in Åre, Sweden, ready for when the final stop hits the Bec des Rosses mountain from March 20.

The 31-year-old knew he had to work on his spins during the off-season, so he enlisted former Xtreme Verbier winners Reine Barkered, Sverre Liliequist, Henrik Windstedt and Jackie Paaso to help him get over the mental and physical hump in Åre, Sweden, ready for when the final stop hits the Bec des Rosses mountain from March 20.

The 31-year-old knew he had to work on his spins during the off-season, so he enlisted former Xtreme Verbier winners Reine Barkered, Sverre Liliequist, Henrik Windstedt and Jackie Paaso to help him get over the mental and physical hump in Åre, Sweden, ready for when the final stop hits the Bec des Rosses mountain from March 20.