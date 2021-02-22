Die Freeride World Tour ist groß, beeindruckend und absolut sehenswert
Die Freeride World Tour ist 2021 mit spektakulärer Ski- und Snowboard-Action zurück und wird die Fans auf ihren drei Stopps begeistern - und ihr könnt die ganze Action auf Red Bull TV verfolgen.
Arianna Tricomi und Kristofer Turdell werden bei der Freeride World Tour 2021 an den Start gehen und versuchen, ihre Titelsammlung zu erweitern. In diesem Jahr legen die Skifahrer und Snowboarder drei Zwischenstopps ein: in Andorra, Österreich und in der Schweiz.
Die Italienerin Tricomi peilt ihren vierten Titel in Folge an, während der schwedische Ski-Star Turdell auf der Jagd nach seinem zweiten Sieg ist, nachdem er 2018 triumphierte und in den vergangenen beiden Jahren jeweils Zweiter wurde.
Stimmt Euch auf mehr FWT-Action ein, indem Ihr im Player unten auf die beste Action aus dem Jahr 2020 zurückblickt:
Ordino Arcalís will host the first stop in Andorra from February 20–26, with Turdell looking forward to getting stuck-in as he eyes his first Xtreme Verbier victory later in the season, which could help him land that second title into the bargain.
The 31-year-old knew he had to work on his spins during the off-season, so he enlisted former Xtreme Verbier winners Reine Barkered, Sverre Liliequist, Henrik Windstedt and Jackie Paaso to help him get over the mental and physical hump in Åre, Sweden, ready for when the final stop hits the Bec des Rosses mountain from March 20.
In the brand-new Road to Verbier documentary coming up soon on Red Bull TV, Turdell reveals: "If you find a line that you're too comfortable with, it's really hard to push yourself."
Turdell, who's been working hard on his right-hand 360° spins, will have to hold off a men's ski field with over 20 slated to compete, while American Nils Mindnich will need to defend his men's snowboard title from French 2019 winner Victor De Le Rue and three-time champion Sammy Luebke of the USA.
"The thing with pre-season training is that you kind of expect it to start in October and November, but it doesn't really happen until December or January when you get those good ski days," adds Turdell. "It's always stressful to have the contest season coming up in a couple of weeks and you start to feel like, 'maybe I should have trained more and had more days on skis'. I'm not immune to stress. I get as nervous as everybody else, but my strategy so far has been to take a step back and try to pretend it doesn't bother me as much as it actually does."
Tricomi will join the Freeride World Tour for the second and third stops, with official confirmation still needed about how many events will occur at each of the three stops.
After starting out professionally in 2014, the 28-year-old carved her way to third place overall finishes in 2016 and 2017, before going on to dominate the women's ski field in the past three years.
She will face stiff competition from Norway's Hedvig Wessel, while France's Marion Haerty will be looking to defend her women's snowboard title up against the likes of Australian Michaela Davis-Meehan in a strong field.
2021 Freeride World Tour calendar
- FWT Ordino Arcalís, Andorra – February 20–26
- FWT Fieberbrunn, Austria – March 6–12
- FWT Xtreme Verbier, Switzerland – March 20–28
Red Bull TV will broadcast a highlight show and the winning runs at every stop, while fans can watch the Xtreme Verbier season finale live and exclusive here.