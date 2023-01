Das sind die Kletter:innen am Red Bull Dual Ascent

Domen Škofic Born to be an athlete, Slovenian climbing champion Domen Škofic loves nothing more than conquering the world's most challenging routes.

Alberto Ginés López Spanish climbing prodigy Alberto Ginés López has burst onto the professional scene, winning elite level medals while still in his teens.

Petra Klingler A world bouldering champion from Switzerland, Petra Klinger's motto is 'never give up' – and it’s served her very well in her career.

Angie Scarth-Johnson Australian climbing phenom Angie Scarth-Johnson has come a long way since scaling trees as an infant, but she’s never stopped reaching higher and higher.

Sasha DiGiulian American climber Sasha DiGiulian has made a career of overcoming the odds, with more than 30 first female ascents to her name.

Shauna Coxsey Britain's most successful competitive climber, Shauna Coxsey was also crowned the UK's first-ever Bouldering World Cup winner.

Red Bull Dual Ascent Red Bull Dual Ascent is a new team climbing event at the incredible 220m-high Verzasca Dam in Switzerland, taking place on October 26-29.