Red Bull Hardline: Das sind die besten Runs der Hardline-Geschichte

When you're faced with the world’s toughest downhill track, the last thing you want is rain. But this was the year of mud. Up to this point the classic Welsh weather had surprisingly never been too severe, but in 2017 the rain came, and it didn’t relent. Not that it put anyone off. Racing saw some high-profile spills (namely

Adam Brayton

, who ploughed shoulder-first into a tree), but another technical genius,

Craig Evans

, pulled it out of the bag to take the most high-profile win of his career.