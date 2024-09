Wie Top-Breaker ihre ultimative Fitness-Routine kreieren

B-Boy Phil Wizard’s battle with imposter syndrome Breaking champion and Red Bull BC One winner B-Boy Phil Wizard opens up to host Lisa about his experience with negative self-talk and how he deals with imposter syndrome. Phil Wizard reveals his brilliant yet simple solution to overcoming these challenges. He “just decided that I don’t really care anymore.” Listen to the full episode to hear what this looks like in his daily life, and how he balances a mix of being an athlete and an artist.