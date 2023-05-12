Jackson Goldstone jubelt auf dem Podium beim UCI DH World Cup in Mont Sainte Anne, Kanada, am 6. August 2022.
MTB

Noch nie war es so einfach, sich auf den UCI MTB World Cup einzustimmen

Erlebe mit diesen Shows, Filmen und Videos die Athleten des Mercedes-Benz UCI Mountain Bike World Cups aus einem anderen Blickwinkel.
Autor: Rajiv Desai
9 min readaktualisiert am

Die Saison 2023 des Mercedes-Benz UCI Mountain Bike World Cup rückt immer näher, und die erste Runde findet im Mai in Nové Město statt. Um euch auf die kommenden Rennen einzustimmen, haben wir einige der besten UCI-bezogenen Shows, Filme und Videos auf Red Bull TV und RedBull.com mit einigen der besten Athleten im Downhill und Cross-Country zusammengestellt.
Es gibt soviel zum Ansehen, dass ihr euch am besten ein Lesezeichen setzt. So könnt ihr jederzeit wiederkommen und so viel sehen, wie ihr wollt.
01

Race Tapes

14 Min

Selbst gemacht

Können die DIY-Fahrer Aaron Gwin, Neko Mulally und Seth Alvo ihr MTB-Mammutprojekt erfolgreich abschließen?

Deutsch +9

Aaron Gwin
Die Serie Race Tapes baut auf der Prämisse von Fast Life auf, einer weiteren von Red Bull TV produzierten UCI-Doku-Serie, mit fesselnden Geschichten von einigen der stärksten Persönlichkeiten des Weltcup-Radsports. Von der Abfahrt bis zum Straßenradsport, einige der größten Namen im Radsport, darunter Tom Pidcock, Evie Richards, Nino Schurter, Aaron Gwin und Jackson Goldstone reflektieren über ihre bisherigen Reisen, während sie sich auf die Saison 2023 vorbereiten. Jede der sechs Episoden der Serie konzentriert sich auf einen anderen Athleten und die von ihm gewählten Radsportdisziplinen. Weitere Athleten, die in Race Tapes auftreten, sind: Henrique Avancini, Jolanda Neff, Haley Batten, Kade Edwards, Kaos Seagrave und Valentina Höll.
Schau dir die obige Episode mit dem Titel "Selbst gemacht" an, um zu erfahren was es kostet, ein Unternehmer in der Fahrradwelt zu sein. Im Mittelpunkt der Folge steht Gwin, der seine Rolle als Inhaber von Intense Factory Riding und seine Teilnahme am MTB-Weltcup unter einen Hut bringt. Es gibt auch Beiträge von anderen Selbermachern, wie dem Fahrradbauer und Rennfahrer Neko Mulally und dem YouTube-Star Seth Alvo.
02

Fast Life

13 Min

Underdogs und Überflieger

Die MTB-Fahrer:innen Kate Courtney und Loïc Bruni erinnern sich an einige der Höhen und Tiefen ihrer Mountainbike-Karriere.

Deutsch +10

Kate Courtney
Die Welt des Mercedes-Benz UCI Mountain Bike World Cups wurde hier von 2017 bis 2021 in fünf Staffeln fachkundig dokumentiert. Seit 2017 begleitet die Serie Loïc Bruni, 2018 kamen Finn Iles und Kate Courtney hinzu. Im Mittelpunkt von Fast Life standen in erster Linie diese drei Athleten und die Entwicklung ihrer UCI-Weltcup-Saison, aber es gibt auch viele andere Geschichten über die Geschehnisse im und um den Weltcup herum zu erzählen.
Hier findet ihr alle 5 Staffeln von Fast Life
03

Rob Meets

21 Min

Rob Warner trifft Ferrand-Prévot

Rob Warner reist an die französische Riviera, um sich mit Champ Pauline Ferrand-Prévot zu treffen.

Englisch +3

Rob Warner, the host and lead commentator of Red Bull TV's Mercedes-Benz UCI Mountain Bike World Cup coverage, takes centre stage in Rob Meets. The series see Warner travel to the homes of elite mountain bikers involved in cross-country and downhill World Cup racing and interview them where they feel most relaxed for insights into their professional lives, daily activities and what it's like to race on the World Cup circuit. As well as talking to the athletes, Warner talks to their families and friends, who share the personal stories that shaped the lives of the athletes.

13 Min

Rob Meets Kate Courtney

Das CC-Phänomen Kate Courtney aus den USA, um herauszufinden, was sie antreibt.

Deutsch +7

Kate Courtney
Athletes featured in the latest series include Pauline Ferrand-Prévot, Loïc Bruni and Tahnée Seagrave but previous seasons include Warner meeting Jolanda Neff, Brook Macdonald, Bernard Kerr, Finn Iles, Aaron Gwin, Greg Minnaar, Julien Absalon and Rachel Atherton. Rob Meets has also extended beyond bike racing, with episodes on athletes in motorsport, motorbiking and climbing.
Go here to binge watch all the seasons of the Rob Meets series
04

Avancini Effect

16 Min

Back home

After a complicated season, Henrique Avancini realises a dream: to compete in a World Cup stage in Brazil.

Englisch

Henrique Avancini
Henrique Avancini is the man who put Brazil on the mountain biking map, and in the Avancini Effect we see just how a big a personality the cross-country athlete is back in Brazil. Over five episodes, the series charts Avancini's return home to Brazil, prior to, during and after the first World Cup stop of the 2022 season in Petrópolis, his home circuit.
05

Way to the Top

Highs and lows are a normal part of bike racing. In Way to the Top this is seen on display, as Lars Forster's 2019 Mercedes-Benz UCI Cross-country Mountain Bike World Cup season is charted in a revealing documentary. Forster entered the 2019 World Cup season in the form of his life, with some impressive victories on the international circuit and a win at South Africa's Cape Epic alongside Nino Schurter, but a leg injury sustained at the first World Cup in Albstadt nearly derails his season. The documentary shows how Forster regroups from the physical and mental challenges of that injury to get back to the top of his sport.
06

Sound of Speed/MTB Raw

15 Min

Laurie Greenland – Wales

Downhill-Rider Laurie Greenland entwirft und überwacht den Build, bevor er sich im BikePark Wales auf die Strecke begibt.

Englisch +1

Laurie Greenland
The ground-breaking Sound of Speed series and its sister series MTB Raw are all about marrying incredible fast and furious riding with innovative filmmaking to give mountain bike fans the ultimate two-wheeled rush. A whole host of World Cup riders have been featured in the series, some twice! It's not only downhillers either, with cross-country rider Kate Courtney given the treatment. Look out for episodes from Kade Edwards, Eliot Jackson, Vali Höll, Remi Thirion, Aaron Gwin, Mark Wallace, Finn Iles, Luca Shaw and Laurie Greenland.
Go here to binge watch all the riders that have featured on Sound of Speed/MTB Raw
07

The Road Back: Brook Macdonald

23 Min

The Road Back: Brook Macdonald

Der Profi-Mountainbiker Brook Macdonald erholt sich auf wundersame Weise von einem Sturz, der ihn fast gelähmt hätte.

Deutsch +9

Brook Macdonald
Downhill racer Brook Macdonald has been competing on the Mercedes-Benz Mountain Bike World Cup for well over 10 years. Well-liked by his team-mates and competitors, there's little that wipes the smile off the New Zealander's face. In 2019, he suffered what could have been a career-ending crash at the Mountain Bike World Championships in Mont-Sainte-Anne, Canada .
Macdonald sustained serious fractures to his T12 and L1 vertebrae in his back. Coming back from such an injury to even walk again, never mind ride at the top level, would be a major challenge. The documentary The Road Back: Brook Macdonald charts the recovery from that accident to riding his bike again in an elite race at Crankworx Innsbruck in late 2020.
08

Gamble

46 Min

Gamble

Rauer, unverfälschter Speed, heftiger Soundtrack und eine unentdeckte Location - Gamble ist auf den Wahnsinn zugeschnitten.

Englisch +3

Some of the top dogs of Mercedes-Benz UCI Downhill Mountain Bike World Cup racing take centre stage in the movie Gamble. This film sees the likes of Greg Minnaar, Loïc Bruni, Brook Macdonald, Mark Wallace, Sam Blenkinsop, Connor Fearon and Finn Iles let loose from the confines of the race tape to shred locations around the world, including Argentina, New Zealand, Canada and South Africa.
09

Born to Mountain Bike

12 Min

Tom Pidcock: Born to Mountainbike

Tom Pidcock hat den UCI Cross-Country MTB World Cup im Visier. Begleiten ihn beim Stopp in Albstadt.

Englisch +2

Tom Pidcock
Tom Pidcock delivered some amazing performances in his first season racing with the elite of cross-country mountain bike in 2021. The stand out was, of course, his win in Tokyo. The base and confidence for that win came from his participation in three Mercedes-Benz Mountain Bike World Cup races in Albstadt, Nové Město and Les Gets earlier in his 2021 season.
That race in Albstadt saw him start right at the back of the pack, but by the time he crossed the finishing line at the end of the race he had finished fifth. A week later in Nové Město, Pidcock would win. The background to those debut races and Pidcock's thoughts on them is retold in Born to Mountain Bike.
10

Going In

1 h 26 Min

Going In

Die Geschichte dessen, was es braucht, um auf höchstem Niveau Mountainbike-Rennen zu bestehen.

Englisch

Going In is a documentary by Trek Bikes that peeks into the lives of its Trek Factory Racing talent across their downhill and cross-country roster. Reece Wilson, Kade Edwards, Emily Batty, Jolanda Neff, Evie Richards and Pedro Burns are just some of the athletes featured. Experience the highs and lows of training and racing as these mountain bike athletes go through a season of competition.
11

A Mountain Biker's Hunt for Glory

26 Min

A Mountain Biker’s Hunt for Glory

Ninos Geschichte führte ihn von der Kindheit in einem Schweizer Bergdorf bis zu seinem bislang grössten Sieg.

Spanisch +2

There's one man who's dominated the world of cross-country mountain biking and cross-country World Cup racing over the past decade. That man is Nino Schurter. This film follows Schurter as the 2016 Summer Games approach and he focuses on attempting to win a gold medal. The film also portrays Schurter's life at home with his family, showing that despite being ambitious and driven, the thing that truly inspires him are those who he holds dearest.
12

Rob's Gondala Talk

8 Min

Rob's gondola talk with Loïc Bruni

UCI commentator and mountain bike expert Rob Warner meets with Loïc Bruni on a gondola ride up the hill in the Pyrenean highlands.

Rob Warner never stops talking about mountain biking. We know that much from his World Cup hosting duties and from the Rob Meets series (see entry number 2 above). Warner even finds time in a busy World Cup racing weekend to sit down with some of the top downhill pros to chew the fat about what's going on in the World Cup and anything else that's a hot topic in Rob's Gondala Talk. Conversations go back from the 2017 World Cup season to 2019, and feature chats with Tracey Hannah, Greg Minnaar, Loïc Bruni, Rachel Atherton, Amaury Pierron, Tahnée Seagrave and Vali Höll among many others.
Go here to binge watch all the episodes of Rob's Gondala Talk
13

Past–Present–Future

35 Min

Past-Present-Future

Vali Hölls Aufstieg von den Junioren in die UCI Downhill Elite.

Deutsch

Valentina Höll
Vali Höll was earmarked as a mountain biking downhill prodigy since she was in her early teens by those in the know. After absolutely dominating the junior Mercedes-Benz Mountain Bike World Cup category, Höll stepped up to racing elite in 2020, but sustained an injury at the World Championships in Austria, that meant she didn't race the World Cup that season.
In 2021, the Austrian would make that long awaited senior World Cup debut at Leogang. Past–Present–Future documents the career of this downhill riding phenom right up to that 2021 race in her native Austria.
14

Downtime

7 Min

Was macht Tahnée Seagrave eigentlich in der Off Season?

Was machen die schnellsten Downhiller der Welt in der Nebensaison? Wie erholen sie sich und wie bereiten sie sich geistig und körperlich auf die kommende Saison vor? Tahnée Seagrave verrät es uns!

Spanisch +1

Tahnée Seagrave
What happens during a pro mountain biker's off-season? The Downtime series sets out to discover how downhill racers from the Mercedes-Benz UCI Mountain Bike World Cup train, relax and spend time off the bike when not travelling around the world. The behind-the-scenes look is a snapshot of the earlier parts of the careers of riders such as Aaron Gwin, Brook Macdonald, Tahnée Seagrave and Loïc Bruni. Also featured are now-retired riders like Josh Bryceland, Cam Cole and Manon Carpenter.
Go here to binge watch all the episodes of Downtime
15

Gwin Off-Season

6 Min

Aaron Gwin: Off-season – episode one

Aaron Gwin: Off-season – episode one

Deutsch +8

Aaron Gwin
Back in 2017, Aaron Gwin began the World Cup season as the reigning UCI World Cup overall title winner. In a revealing look at Gwin's life on and off the bike, Off-Season followed Gwin over three episodes as he hangs in his native US state of California. We get to see what makes the big man tick.
Go here to watch all the episodes of Aaron Gwin: Off-season
16

The Atherton Project

12 Min

Aktiv im Hinterhof

Dan erstellt neue Tracks bei seinem Haus in Wales. Für das Trio endet die Saison mit dem Red Bull Weekend Warriors-Event.

Deutsch +8

Rachel Atherton
Another series worth watching for its historical value is The Atherton Project. Filmed around the time of their stay with Commencal Bikes to the end of 2011, follow Gee, Rachel and Dan Atherton at work as well as play as they compete around the globe on the World Cup circuit. If you want to see what's driven the three siblings to succeed in their careers to date look no further than this revealing insight into the first family of downhill.
Go here to watch all the episodes of The Atherton Project
17

Rider Projects

2 Min

Finn Iles - Purest Line

Spüre den Fokus von Finn Iles, wenn er in Purest Line durch die Straßen von Quebec City fährt.

Over the years we've been lucky to get some of the World Cup riders involved in a riding project independent of the Red Bull TV series we've featured above. So enjoy watching these riders shred – Loïc Bruni in Night Chase, Finn Iles in the Purest Line and Brook Macdonald in the Search for Scree.
