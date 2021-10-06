ARIS Robotics: On a mission to reduce waste in the world

The founders of ARIS Robotics will be joining the Red Bull Basement workshop in Odense on 6 October. They will inspire and motivate the crowd with the story of their entrepreneurial journey.

The beginning

It all started pre-pandemic when Sina Pour Soltani, Ann-Mia Ambjerg and Christian Eberhardt were in university and first had their idea for ARIS Robotics.

They were inspired by the multi-holed trash cans that can be found in malls and at train stations. However, they wanted to optimise these so that the sorting became 100% effective.

Their solution? Develop a solution that utilises artificial intelligence to sort consumer waste, and thereby shifting the responsibility of sorting waste from people to machines.

"The result will be higher recycling rates and a reduction in the amount of usable material that ends up in landfills," ARIS Robotics says.

How ARIS Robotics started

"The idea stems from the multi-holed trash-cans that can be found in malls and train stations. We welcomed them optimistically but noticed that in some places the holes lead to the same bag. We thought to ourselves: 'There has to be a smarter way'. So we flipped the system on its head," the founders of ARIS Robotics explains.

"Now instead of multiple holes leading to the same bag, there is one hole on the top and multiple trash bags inside - and we set about building a machine that can sort the trash into the correct bags using AI and robotics."

Trials and tribulations

"There are many challenges to choose from whether legal, organisational, technical or even emotional. We believe that the key is having a great team so that the external pressure is squashed by the internal strength of the team."

Sina, Ann-Mia and Christian explain that one of the things they wished they had known before starting the project was how many different tasks they had to handle each day.

"Engineering, strategizing, marketing, book keeping, editing, payroll, communication, funding etc. – when you are a team of few you have to wear many different hats to make it all work. It feels like we are getting a year’s worth of work experience every month."

Their best advice

"Be wary of not being too reactive when things call for your attention. It often feels like every new thing will be the thing that makes – or breaks – you. And that you have to react immediately to deal with it. They won’t. And you don’t have to. Take a step back, breathe, and retain your focus. Everything will sort itself out eventually," ARIS Robotics says.

They continue: "Invest time in building a strong team; both in the capabilities of members in the team and having strong relations within the team. A key to success is working with people you trust and that trust you. There will be many ups and downs but the thing that should be constant is your founding team."

