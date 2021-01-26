Football Manager 2021: 8 of the best European Strikers under £30m

Developing young talent in Football Manager can be one of the most rewarding experiences in the game. However, sometimes, we just need someone to do a job and do that job instantly. Spending a sizable chunk of your transfer budget on a new striker can bring instant results, although there’s always a risk of landing a dud when opening the club’s coffers. For our list, we set some parameters to help minimise the risk.

We looked at players at their ‘peak’ age (24 to 29 years old) to make sure we had a larger sample size in terms of minutes, goals, and form. We focused on players based in Europe to know they’re playing at a good-to-high level. Finally, we filtered out players valued over £30m to eliminate the Messis and Ronaldos of the world, as well as choosing more affordable options. Here are 8 goal-getters to grab who could fire you to glory in FM21.

Alassane Pléa (Borussia Mönchengladbach)

Alongside striker partner and fellow Frenchman Marcus Thuram, Alassane Pléa helped Borussia Mönchengladbach achieve Champions League football last season finishing 4th in the Bundesliga. The former Lyon forward has started to reach the peak of his powers hitting double figures in the goalscoring charts every season at Gladbach. His work rate and aggression make him a formidable Pressing Forward while good decision making and pace give you the option to field him as an Inverted Winger on the left. His versatility has made him a vital part of Marco Rose’s side leading to interest from the best clubs in Europe. Not the cheapest option but one that could repay you handsomely with accolades aplenty.

Memphis Depay (Olympique Lyonnais)

After disappointing at Old Trafford, Memphis Depay found a home in Ligue 1 with Lyon. 5 seasons later and Depay now wears the captain's armband for Les Gones. Not the most clinical forward, it’s Depay’s ability to play in several roles while always offering blistering pace and a box of tricks that makes him stand out. If the £23m price tag puts you off then patience could see you grab a bargain. The Dutchman’s contract runs out in June 2021 and will no doubt attract many clubs looking to get his signature. On free or at full price, Lyon’s main man will be a roaring success for your side.

Gerard Moreno (Villarreal)

The oldest player on our list and maybe the most well-rounded striker in terms of attributes. While he might not be doing anything extraordinary, Moreno also doesn’t have any glaring weaknesses. The Spaniard’s off the ball movement and finishing will see him get into scoring positions and convert chances while his first touch and passing can bring others into the game. His goal scoring records are modest and might be down to him never really playing for a ‘big’ club. A £46.5m release clause is relatively pricey although it’s likely you could get him to join for under £30m. If you prioritise functionality over flashy, then Gerard Moreno is the striker for you.

Andrea Belotti (Torino)

Bought for £6m in 2015, Andrea Belotti has never scored less than 10 goals a season for Torino. His willingness to work hard for the side makes him popular with his teammates while he can finish comfortably with either his foot or head. A Model Citizen, Belotti can be deployed as a Pressing Forward, a Poacher, or even a Target Man in a pinch. You will have to fight off interest from Serie A’s top teams with Milan being the striker’s favoured club. Could he follow in the footsteps of his idol Andriy Shevchenko and guide Rossoneri to a long-overdue Scudetto, or will he don the colours of your team and become a legend?

Wout Weghorst (Wolfsburg)

At 6’6” Wout Weghorst is an ideal Target Man. Although deadly in the air, there is more to the Wolfsburg striker than just knocking down long balls. He could easily be played as Pressing Forward due to his work rate and does know how to find the back of the net with his right foot as well as his head. Scoring 17 and 16 goals for the Bundesliga side in the last two seasons, he’s also shown that he’s a consistent goalscorer. An £8m starting point in terms of value can make the big Dutchman an absolute steal and a focal point for your title aspirations.

Moussa Dembélé (Olympique Lyonnais)

Now in his third season with Lyon, Moussa Dembélé has developed into a golden boot level Ligue 1 striker. Bagging 15 in season one and 16 in season two, Dembélé has all the tools to continue his goal-scoring form. Devastating as an Advanced Forward, he does also have the ability to line up as a Complete Forward due to his good movement off the ball. £25m to £30m should be enough to land the former Celtic man, and he’s well worth adding to any Champions League level side.

Yussuff Poulsen (RB Leipzig)

Leipzig’s Yussuff Poulsen doesn’t have the finishing or composure in comparison to the others mentioned, but it's the case of what he does have that makes him a worthwhile purchase. Strong, fast, and with a work rate that makes him a perfect fit for Red Bull’s high-tempo pressing game. He’s comfortable in a strike partnership or as the lone striker leading the press, this is a versatile modern forward. Available for around £20m, Poulsen is not typically clinical but is more than capable of getting himself and others into goal scoring positions time and time again. Just ask Timo Werner.

Arkadiusz Milik (Napoli)

