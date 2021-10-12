See the best pictures from the first stop on the Red Bull Basement tour

Do you have a great idea that can drive positive change in the world? Apply for Red Bull Basement right here .

Red Bull Basement stopped by SDU Cortex Lab in Odense for an evening in the name of entrepreneurship with networking, brainstorming and speeches from mentors and the young startup, ARIS Robotics .

You can see all the pictures in the photo gallery below.

Next up: Aarhus, Aalborg and Copenhagen

It was a great start for Red Bull Basement and Come Together at SDU in Odense.

Now the tour will go to Aarhus, Aalborg and end with a bang (and a party) at KBH Volume:

October 13 in Aarhus, The Kitchen : The inspirational speaker will be the upcycling startup, Flid Tools. They focus on building tools that last a lifetime in order to reduce overconsumption. Find the Facebook event right here .

October 14 in Aalborg, CREATE : The inspirational speaker will be Lifeboard whose mission is to create the world's safest beaches. Find the Facebook event right here .

October 21 in Copenhagen, KPH Volume : The Inspirational speaker will be the organisation, CPH Cartel, whose mission is to remove plastic from the ocean and reuse it to create bathing suits. Find the Facebook event right here .

