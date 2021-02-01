The ultimate guide to dribbling in FIFA 21
It's tempting to think that FIFA matches are won – or lost – by banging that ball into the back of the net, but ask any seasoned FIFA fan and they'll tell you that the actions in the lead-up to that all-important goal kick matter just as much.
That's why it's critical to get to grips with dribbling in FIFA sooner rather than later. With every new FIFA game dribbling has felt ever more fluid and ever more intuitive, but that doesn't mean you can just leave it to lady luck. So here's everything you need to know to best control the ball in FIFA 21, including FIFA 21's new Agile Dribbling feature. Let's get started...
Basic Controls for FIFA 21
It'll take a little while to get used to the various combos you'll need to top the league, so here's a breakdown of FIFA 21's control scheme and combinations (thanks, FIFPlay.com).
To get started, prioritise carrying and protecting the ball, and mastering slow and fast dribbling. Skill moves, too, can make all the difference when you're under pressure on the pitch.
Agile Dribbling in FIFA 21
Agile Dribbling is new to FIFA 21. Developer EA says it's inspired by some of the best dribblers in the world, and is intended to give you the ability to quickly move the ball from side to side to get away from enemy defenders and create space and opportunities.
EA suggests that to perform Agile Dribbling, hold R1/RB while moving the Left Stick, and you will notice the dribbler moving the ball with rapid and precise touches. Every player in the game can use Agile Dribble, however, "the higher a player's Dribbling, Agility, Reactions, and Ball Control attributes, the quicker, more precise, and better they will be at keeping the ball at their feet".
There's also Contextual Agile Dribbling, too. Though optional, it makes your players automatically use Agile Dribbling when required, but you can turn it off in the options if you'd rather assume complete control of the on-pitch action.
Practice makes perfect
If you're a little overwhelmed by the controls above, don't panic. The more you play, the better your muscle memory, but if you need a little extra time to get accustomed to the various combos, head to the Practice Arena. It's the best way to sneak in a little practise before you head into the stadiums for real.
Keep an eye on the stats of your players, too. Agility, Ball Control, and Dribbling are all attributes detailed on your players' stats, and the higher these attributes are rated, the better they are at Agile Dribbling. Prioritise recruiting at least a couple of players with good DRI stats to boost your team's ability to retain the ball.
FIFA 21 is out now on PC, Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox One.