Danish winner of Red Bull Basement: FlowPoint creates ethical surveillance

The founder of FlowPoint, Henning Østergaard, is the Danish winner of Red Bull Basement 2021.
His project was chosen out of 11 finalists. He will receive workshops, mentor sessions and much more to expand and further develop his idea.
How it started
In the summer of 2020 Henning Østergaard made the first prototype for FlowPoint: A sensor that counts people entering a shop, a market or the like. Since then, he has been developing his product, and when he heard of Red Bull Basement he hoped that the competition could help him progress FlowPoint.
"I wanted to increase the focus on ethical usage of AI and computer vision. Red Bull Basement can help create attention on this problem," Østergaard explains.
"I also hope to meet like-minded people who have a passion for technology that potentially can change the world."
Through his student job at Teknologisk Institut in Odense, Henning Østergaard learned the technology behind FlowPoint: "I came up with the idea of using 2D computer vision after getting insights in new technologies through my student job at Teknologisk Institut."
After studying and working with technology, Østergaard realised that the Danish law of surveillance was violated in many cases: "It didn't take long before I realised how many places the technology broke people's privacy and even the law," he explains and continues: "This put me on the track of the idea and gave me a mission."
How FlowPoint stands out
One thing that especially characterises FlowPoint is that the programming is offline. This means that the data won't be saved to the cloud.
Another noteworthy trademark about FlowPoint is that they don't use face recognition. This means that people will still be anonymous even though a sensor is counting them.
Going global
On December 12, Henning Østergaard will be travelling to the global final of Red Bull Basement in Istanbul, Turkey. Here he will meet the other finalists from the other participating countries. They will all receive 1-1 mentor sessions, attend workshops and network.
It all culminates with the Final Pitch where all finalists will pitch their idea, and one global winner of Red Bull Basement 2021 will be found!
Follow FlowPoint's journey on Instagram here.