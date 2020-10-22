SOUNDBOKS: How three school friends created an international company
© Simon Bang
How do you turn an idea into a company? Jonas Theil Thomsens knows, as he and two of his friends went from building a speaker together, to having a staggering 50.000 speakers in 40 countries.
Listen to the talk below and hear Jonas talk about the trials and tribulations they faced, founding an international company with nothing but a simple idea and the power of will.
Jonas Theil Thomsen - The history of SOUNDBOKS
