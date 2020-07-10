Best advice on starting your own business: SOUNDBOKS and Swapfiets
© Simon Bang
The first Red Bull Inspirational Talk was hosted by Talent Garden in Copenhagen. A night with entrepreneurship, a passion for start-ups and the desire to succeed in Red Bull Basement.
Good vibes, ice cold Red Bulls, great food and snacks but most importantly the desire to succeed was the recipe at the Red Bull Basement Inspirational Talk hosted by Talent Garden in Copenhagen. Jesper Theil Thomsen, CEO and co-founder of SOUNDBOKS was speaking along side Jonas Nygaard, Sr. District Manager at Swapfiets. Two companies with a rich history of entrepreneurship which was very well told to the crowd of students from different universities all over Copenhagen.
Jesper was the first speaker at the venue - and for him it was a joy ride. From the moment he started his journey talk, he had everyone's attention. But with a history like a rollercoaster, where do you start? The CEO took us all the way back to the beginning. And it was a bumpy ride right from the start, because who wanted to buy a big wooden box with a car battery and some speakers? Apparently a lot of people, and that was when SOUNDBOKS realized they had an idea and was ready to launch in 2015.
You could tell the students already had questions when Jesper mentioned that him and his team travelled to California to pitch their idea to a huge innovation fund. But Jesper answered himself - "we fucked up..."
We fucked up...
The CEO then told that SOUNDBOKS was in a triangle of death. They built products they couldn't sell followed up by marketing they couldn't pay for and then parts became unaffordable.
I understand if you want to leave, but we can only get through this together
"We have no money!" was the title of an email Jesper sent out the the whole team. I understand if you want to leave, but we can only get through this together, Jesper said. And everybody did stay! SOUNDBOKS kept growing and is one loud success story today. As Jesper was near the end he gave the audience a few essential advices to the students as they have to pitch an idea in a 60 second video to be a part of Red Bull Basement 2020.
Jesper's advices for the 60 second video pitch
- Be yourself!
- Think on everyday life for an idea.
- Let the idea pick you.
- Assemble a great team.
- Aim to learn.
- Have fun with it (hopefully).
After 15 minutes of networking the stage was set for Jonas Nygaard, Sr. District manager at Swapfiets.
Jonas was sure he was going to be a pro golfer, which unfortunately never happened. So how did he become a part of a growth rocket which had 150 subscriptions in 2016 to 228.861 in October 2020?
It takes time to succeed from the beginning, so have patience
Jonas had a super simple answer to that. "I saw the job on LinkedIn and applied" he said. Swapfiets now has 15.000 members in Denmark, biking around the streets with the blue front wheel. An idea that since the beginning was kept extremely simple and really cost efficient but at the same time very high quality.
"It takes time to succeed from the beginning, so have patience." That was one of Jonas' main points when speaking to the students participating at Red Bull Basement Inspirational Talk.
As Jonas dived into the business development journey with Swapfiets and their subscription model, it came clear what their business purpose is. When you become a subscriber, you will receive much more than just a bicycle. The goal is to invite students to have more fun and make them become a part of the #Swapfam community. When being a Swapfiets member, you'll never have to worry about unpredictable costs - all services are included in your subcription.
From a student led company to a well-known international company that Swapfiets is today the Sr. District Manager gave all students three advices when it comes to building a startup.
- Keep it simple.
- Build your organization.
- Learn from your mistakes.
Are you wondering how you can take part in Red Bull Basement?
Just ask yourself: Do I have an idea that can change student life? Or even the world?
If you can answer YES to the above question, describe your idea in a max. 60-second video. Then upload the video and your application on Red Bull Basement website. This is not a film-making competition: your idea is what matters. Remember, the public will have to vote on it, so try your best. A team can consist of one or two people. Make sure that everyone is at least 18, a university student and able to speak English.
You don’t have to be an entrepreneur or an innovator to join Red Bull Basement – everyone is invited to the brainstorm.
Deadline for applications are on October 25.