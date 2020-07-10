The first Red Bull Inspirational Talk was hosted by Talent Garden in Copenhagen. A night with entrepreneurship, a passion for start-ups and the desire to succeed in Red Bull Basement.

Jesper was the first speaker at the venue - and for him it was a joy ride. From the moment he started his journey talk, he had everyone's attention.

But with a history like a rollercoaster, where do you start?

The CEO took us all the way back to the beginning. And it was a bumpy ride right from the start, because

who wanted to buy a big wooden box with a car battery and some speakers?

Apparently a lot of people, and that was when SOUNDBOKS realized they had an idea and was ready to launch in 2015.