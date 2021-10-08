Creativity on the menu: Red Bull Basement Workshop in Odense

Do you have a great idea that can drive positive change in the world? Apply for Red Bull Basement right here .

Red Bull Basement stopped by SDU Cortex Lab in Odense for an evening in the name of entrepreneurship!

The event contained networking, brainstorming and speeches from mentors and the young startup, ARIS Robotics.

Students brainstorming their idea for Red Bull Basement © Kasper Bøttern

ARIS Robotics

The inspirational speaker of the evening was ARIS Robotics. The young startup, who is on a mission to reduce waste in the world through AI, told the story of how they created their business.

The crowd were able to ask questions and get ARIS Robotics' best advice on how to start their own project.

Red Bull Basement workshop at SDU Cortex Lab © Kasper Bøttern

Creativity on the menu

Creativity and innovation were high up on the list for the evening at SDU Cortex Lab. The crowd had to think outside the box for different tasks in order to come up with innovative ideas.

The students were also able to work on their own ideas and get advice from mentors on how to best kickstart their project.

Furthermore, people got to practice their business pitches. There was a camera setup where they could film their pitch and use it to apply for Red Bull Basement - or save the video for later use.

More workshops to come!

October 13 in Aarhus, The Kitchen : The inspirational speaker will be the upcycling startup, Flid Tools. They focus on building tools that last a lifetime in order to reduce overconsumption. Find the Facebook event right here.

October 14 in Aalborg, CREATE : The inspirational speaker will be Lifeboard whose mission is to create the world's safest beaches. Find the Facebook event right here.

October 21 in Copenhagen, KPH Volume : The Inspirational speaker will be the organisation, CPH Cartel, whose mission is to remove plastic from the ocean and reuse it to create bathing suits. Find the Facebook event right here.

