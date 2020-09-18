SOUNDBOKS - a loud success story

It started as a personal desire. A desire to bring the best possible speaker to the Roskilde Festival and throw the best party at the camping area. But Jesper Theil Thomsen couldn’t find the right speaker and decided to build his own. Just a few years later, him and his friends turned their loud, portable speakers into a 140 million DKK business.

When Jesper heard about Red Bull Basement, he was immediately inspired. Few know better than him how valuable it is to meet with like-minded people, and how important it is to get the right help in the early stages of your entrepreneurship.

Jesper and a few friends arrived at the Roskilde Festival for the first time when they were all around 16 years old. They had all been looking forward to seeing the gigs and to soak up everything else at the festival. But more than anything they were pumped about the camping area and last but not least, throwing the best party possible!

Before going they had done their homework. The camping area at Roskilde is unforgiving and full of disorder. Nothing like an ordinary family camping ground by the beach.

“With a poor sound system, you can’t make yourself heard at the Roskilde camping area. But with loud enough speakers, you can quickly get a good party going and get people to stay”, says Jesper Theil Thomsen.

Powerful enough to get the party started © Soundboks

At the time Thomsen found that most portable speaker systems were highly unreliable. Sensitive cables, short battery times, or simply not good enough sound. So, in the time of need, Jesper Theil Thomsen decided to build his own speaker system and consulted the Internet for the know-how. The idea of SOUNDBOKS was born.

“We wanted to create a portable speaker that could thrive at Roskilde Festival. A speaker that could meet the highest demands from anyone loving a good party”, Thomsen continues.

The new invention needed to meet three crucial criteria:

It had to be really loud and powerful The battery had to be long-lasting In order for the system to survive the week it had to be beer proof

“Too often we saw that parties were interrupted by bad weather. And we’re not talking about just rain and wind here. Most of the time beer and smudge would kill the good times”, Thomsen says.

Portable big sound © Soundboks

The first attempt at Roskilde with the home-built speaker was a limited success. It worked great for 20 minutes, before a shower of beer crashed the whole thing.

But it didn’t throw Jesper and his friends off the trail. They decided to give it an even better go and started working from the garage at Jesper’s parent’s house. Fully committed to build a speaker system that could withstand the Roskilde experience. Still as a hobby project and with only their own savings from working jobs on the side.

Confident in the improved model they decided it was time to put the speaker out in the open. With five ready-to-sell speakers, they put an ad into Den Blå Avis. The first buyer made contact two minutes later and soon the guys had over 200 orders! Way beyond their wildest expectations.

Jesper now got in contact with Casper Blom, who was willing to invest enough in the venture to help them move out of the garage. With just a small-scale manufacturing and office, SOUNDBOKS was formed and ready to take off. In just a year the young founders managed to tenfold their sales, thanks to hard work during long nights, instant coffee and toasts.

“Our aim at SOUNDBOKS is to create less nights you don’t remember and more nights you’ll remember forever”, Tomsen says.

According to Thomsen, the key to success has always been to surround yourself with the right people, always ask for help if you need it, and to have fun. He sees competition as necessary to evolve.

If you’re the smartest person in the room – then you’re probably in the wrong room Jesper Theil Thomsen

Jesper Theil Thomsen acknowledges the help he’s gotten from early contacts in his career. People whom he today values as close friends and still asks for advice. Upon the question if he has any advice for entrepreneurs applying to Red Bull Basement, especially on how to pitch your idea in 60 seconds, he answers:

“Don’t mess up your idea with fancy words. Just be yourself and describe your idea in a simple manner. Back it up with figures if you can, put the light on a challenge, explain your solution and who will benefit from it. That’s it! Don’t be afraid to make mistakes. They happen and you better get used to that too”, Thomsen concludes.

