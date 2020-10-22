Want to make a difference? Apply to Red Bull Basement now!
Feel an urge to shake things up? This is your chance to join the next generation of technology innovators.
Red Bull Basement plans to uncover student innovators looking to change the way of life on campus – but also beyond.
Where are the next generation of innovators, creators, change-makers, collaborators and entrepreneurs coming from? It is the answer that Red Bull Basement is aiming to provide, by unearthing the latest technological change-makers at university campuses all over the globe.
At the heart of it, is the aim to disprove the theory that 'it’s this way because it’s always been this way', and to inspire and empower young entrepreneurs. The application phase are open until October 25. Entries are made using a one-minute video to explain the idea. Find out how you can apply and share your idea with the world right here.
Want a head start on the competition? Listen below as Jonas Theil Thomsen (CEO @ SOUNDBOKS) gives his tips on how to stand out making your application.
How to apply to Red Bull Basement