TheGrefg nos descubre los tesoros que esconde Hangar-7

The globally admired and unique collection includes rarities such as the Lockheed P-38 Lightning, a North American B-25J Mitchell, a Chance Vought F4U-4 "Corsair" and a Douglas DC-6. The helicopter fleet is no less impressive: the Flying Bulls' ranks include two BO 105s, the world's only civil helicopter licensed for aerobatics, plus helicopters such as the Bell Cobra, which can claim a glamorous past.