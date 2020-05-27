Red Bull Flick Suomen finaaliturnauksen voittajat on hylätty
© Redbull.fi
FACEIT, joka vastasi Suomen Red Bull Flick tapahtuman turnausjärjestelyistä, on asettanut Suomen Red Bull Flick -turnauksen voittajille bannit. Turnauksessa toiseksi sijoittunut eNhAnCeD, nousee edustamaan Suomea viikonloppuna pelattavassa EU Closed Qualifierissa. FACEITin tiedotteen asiasta voi lukea alta.
Addressing the Red Bull Flick Finland National Final Incident:
Today the two players have been banned following a technical update pushed this morning by our infrastructure team. Unfortunately, due to a technical issue introduced by last week's release, information on a few types of cheat detections was not temporarily accessible within our infrastructure by our Anti-Cheat operation team.
This lack of visibility and the fact that those types of detections were not yet managed with any immediate and automated “kick&ban” strategy, created a delay for the two players to be banned (alongside 80 other players involved in other competitions across the FACEIT platform).
As a result of these bans, and given the time constraints, together with Red Bull, we have concluded that the duo who finished in second place during the Red Bull Flick Finland National Final (Mikzuu and ykis) will proceed to the EU Closed Qualifier finals taking place on 30th May.
Thank you to everyone in the community who helped raising awareness of this case, and a sincere apology to all players who have been directly impacted by the incident.