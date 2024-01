Comment Sam Sunderland est parvenu à calculer les risques du rallye-raid ?

Dakar champion Matthias Walkner on self-efficacy “I know that I am not the biggest talent in our sport, but I know that my 100 percent is enough to win.” Austrian rally raid legend Matthias Walkner is a winner of the bike category at the 2018 Dakar Rally. To win the iconic stage race you have to navigate through brutal terrain for days on end and overcome many situations outside of your control. This requires self-efficacy, a powerful asset that helps us approach new and tricky situations believing we can control them. Matthias explains to host Cédric Dumont how even though he doesn’t think he’s the strongest in the field, he believes in his ability to find his optimum level when he needs it most – his “100 percent”. Cédric then looks at the key determining factors of self-efficacy and offers a simple exercise that helps us increase and develop our own levels of it by building a circle of influence.