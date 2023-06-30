10 Reasons Why Fortnite is the Biggest Game in the World at the Moment

Fortnite is one of the most revolutionary games to ever hit our screens. The third-person shooter was the pioneer for the increased popularity of 'battle royale' games where one victor emerges from many.

It's also been hugely instrumental in the monumental rise of eSports, with Fortnite up there with one of the most highly competitive and skilled scenes in professional gaming. The recent conclusion of Red Bull Contested shows just how far the pro scene has come, with the event being a roaring success.

But that is just a few reasons as to why Fortnite is one of the best games ever. So... have 10 more!

1. It’s free to play

Unlike most triple A titles, Fortnite is absolutely free to play, which means anyone can just jump in and start gaming anytime they like.

2. Celebrities love it

Ever since the hype around Fornite Battle Royal emerged, heaps of celebrities got into playing it as well. Fans of the game include Drake, Neymar and Travis Scott - who even more recently performed a concert in-game!

3. The graphics are fun and colourful

Unlike most current games, Fortnite doesn’t have stunningly realistic graphics; instead, its art design is much more colourful and bright when compared to its predecessor PUBG. While more cartoony in a way, it's still very much a joy to look at.

4. Fortnite has one of the most active communities

Fortnite is the second most streamed game on Twitch behind League of Legends and even six years down the line shows no sign of stopping. Also, there are a lot of guides and videos available on YouTube for anyone who wants to get a few tips from the pros.

5. It’s all-age friendly

It doesn’t matter if you are 15 or 50; Fortnite is the type of game that has something for everyone. It’s simple to jump right in and start playing, but it is also complex enough for those who want to compete for the top of the leaderboards. Whether a casual player who only logs in once or twice a week or those hardcore gamers who clock in 12+ hours a day, Fortnite has you covered.

6. Building is super fun

Fortnite is a shooter, but not as you know it - with the ability to protect yourself by crafting structures around the map from harvested materials. You can build stairs, floors and roofs to use as cover. You can get as creative as you like with your builds... the sky is the limit! Literally. If you are struggling to build, check out some top tips to do so right here .

7. Cross-platform compatibility

Fortnite is a cross-platform game, meaning that Xbox, Playstation and PC players can all play together, no matter what gaming platform they are using. A perfect feature for those who want to play with their mates who don’t own a gaming PC or a gaming console.

8. Frequent updates

The games developer, Epic Games, is constantly updating the game with new stuff and is known to be very responsive to all players. They are active on both Twitter and Facebook, as well as some other social media platforms.

9. You can go solo or team up

You have the choice to opt in solo and battle it out alone against 99 other players... or queue in with 1 or 3 friends in order to have a match with 50 teams of 2s or 25 teams of 4s. Fortnite makes it very easy to stay connected and have fun with your friends from all over the world.

10. Winning feels good

With the odds set at 1:100, you start feeling great when you finally do get that first kill or even win the game altogether against 99 other players. There is a huge feeling of accomplishment that comes from coming out on top.

Want to learn from one of Red Bulls' finest? Take a look at some of Jaden 'Wolfiez' Ashton 's Fortnite tips .

For more gaming and gaming culture coverage, follow @redbullgaming on Twitter, Instagram now Tik Tok and like us on Facebook .