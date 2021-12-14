Here are two Wings for Life World Run activities for you to try this winter

The Wings for Life World Run is offering two great incentives to ensure yule log some kilometres this festive season.
If you sign up for Wings for Life World Run 2022 between 25th December and 5th January, you'll automatically be entered into a ballot to receive a gift donated by an elite athlete.
You can also take part in the 12ks of Christmas Strava challenge. Log at least 12k during the 12 Days of Christmas and you could be eligible to receive a gift from elite triathlete Lucy Charles-Barclay or ultramarathon runner Tom Evans.
The WfL World Run is a real highlight in my calendar – it’s such an incredible event!
"Wings for Life is such an important charity, and it's doing such an amazing job," says elite ultrarunner Tom Evans. "The Wings for Life World Run is a real highlight in my calendar – it’s such an incredible event! I’ve already signed up to race in Vienna, which I’m super excited about."
The 12ks of Christmas challenge is a great way to maintain your base fitness during the season of excess, especially if you're planning on running the Wings for Life World Run in 2022.
Says Tom: "To be able to get that jump-start in training between Christmas and New Year is great. But then also to be able to get some free Adidas kit while you’re doing it is even better – you’ll be super motivated!"
The challenges and how they work
Here are the two challenges, details of how to enter them, and the gifts on offer. Good luck!
12 Days of Christmas: The Details
What is it?
Elite athletes from a host of sports will be giving away exclusive gifts via @redbulluk Instagram between 25th December 2021 and 5th January 2022.
How to enter
Sign up for Wings for Life World Run 2022 between 25th December 2021 and 5th January 2022, making sure to select the gift you'd like to be eligible to receive.
Gift List
- Given away by Danny MacAskill: 10 x Danny MacAskill Endura Signature PissPot helmets
- Given away by Matt Jones: 10 x Helfare Cadence jerseys and 10 x Helfare caps
- Given away by Kriss Kyle: 10 x Nevontaii T-shirts
- Given away by Gee Atherton: 12 x Compex Minis
- Given away by Jonny Walker: 10 x Hyperice Vyper Gos
- Given away by Katie Ormerod: 10 x Roxy base underlayers and beanies
- Given away by Sunni: 10 x Skullcandy Push Active True Wireless sports earbuds
- Given away by Andrew Cotton: 5 x Dry Robe Advance
- Given away by Bas Keep: 10 x Tall Order Hoodies
- Given away by Billy Morgan: 12 x Billy Morgan signature SunGod goggles
12ks of Christmas Challenge: The Details
What is it?
A challenge that takes place on Strava only. You must sign up for the Wings for Life World Run 2022 and log 12 kilometres between 25th December 2021 and 5th January 2022 in order to be eligible to receive a gift.
How to enter
- Log a minimum of 12 kilometres of activity on Strava between 25th December 2021 and 5th January 2022
- Sign up for Wings for Life World Run between 25th December 2021 and 5th January 2022
- Keep an eye on your inbox, and await an email from Strava giving further instructions
Gift List
- Given away by Lucy Charles-Barclay: 1 x Lucy Charles-Barclay Serial CUBE Litening Frameset (52")
- Given away by Tom Evans: 10 x adidas Terrex speed ultra trailrunning shoes