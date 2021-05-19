Bike
© Scott Windsor
Afan Forest Park: Everything you need to know before you ride
Located in the heart of South Wales, Afan Forest Park is a timeless treasure trove of leg-bursting climbs, exhilarating descents and gnarly bike park action.
As you pull off at junction 40 of the M4 motorway, you’re welcomed by plumes of activity from Port Talbot’s steelworks. An iconic staple of Welsh industrialisation, the steelworks is a misleading expectation for intrepid mountain bikers venturing into the valleys. However, once past the hustle and bustle of Port Talbot town life, the Afan Valley unfolds 48-square-miles of pure, unadulterated Welsh mountain biking heaven.
|Where: Afan Forest Park Visitor's Centre, Port Talbot SA13 3HG
|Opening hours: 9:30-16:00 Mon-Sun
|Cost: Free (although car park charges apply)
|Trail grades: green, blue, red, black
|Uplift: £80pp for a group of six
|Find out more
Most of the land is owned by the local council and National Resource Wales, but some privately owned areas are also available to the public. Officially, there are six trail loops dotted throughout the Afan Valley that vary from green to black grades. However, many of these routes intersect or have short connections, which allows for fun mash-ups. The bike park at Bryn Bettws is a must for freeride enthusiasts and those who just want to send it big. With well-groomed tables increasing in size, big doubles and huge holy-heck jumps, this bike park will have you flying like a pro… with a bit of practise, of course.
01
The trails
There are three hubs located in Afan – Afan Argoed, Bryn Bettws and Glyncorrwg. Each of these sites is connected by the trail network. All sites have ample parking and each is home to an all-important café for mid-ride refuelling.
If you’re looking for family-friendly mountain bike and walking trails, then Afan Argoed’s Rookie Trail (green) and Blue Scar (blue) are your best bet. This site is also the trailhead for Penhydd (an 18km red trail), and the famous Y Wâl loop – a 24-km red-grade that features arguably one of the best singletrack descents in the valley; Zig Zags.
The Y Wâl (The Wall) trail passes through the Bryn Bettws site, which is home to Afan Bike Park. With short loops, big jumps and plenty of variation for practise, this bustling bike park is a hidden gem of the valley. Also on site is the UK’s largest 4X track, designed by Olympic course designer Phil Saxena. An epic duel-slalom course is currently under construction by the Afan Trail Volunteers – a group of local trail builders and residents. From Bryn Bettws, you can shoot down the fire roads to both Afan Argoed and Glyncorrwg.
The Glyncorrwg site is the trailhead for more advanced red and black-graded trails. White's Level (red) will really test your technical climbing ability from the off as you’re plunged straight into a 6km rocky singletrack climb. Still, with all the climbing out of the way early doors, the descents are a welcome reward. After the first climb, you can access the Blade (red) and Skyline (red) trails, which lead you further afield, offering spectacular views of the valleys before ragging down fast and technical descents.
02
Is there an uplift?
While there isn't an uplift for the Afan Forest Park trails, the Afan Valley Bike Shed at Afan Argoed offers an off-piste experience with uplift. This option is ideal if you're looking to get off the beaten trail to explore more of what the valley has to offer. With prices starting from £80pp for a group of six, you'll sample the best descents and epic landscapes and still have energy left in the legs.
03
Equipment hire, coaching and guiding
If you’re not travelling to Afan Forest Park with your bike, then you can get yourself a high-end rental from the Afan Valley Bike Shed. Offering hardtails, full-suspension and e-bikes, prices start from £20 for a half-day on a hardtail to £65 for a full-day on a premium full-suspension bike. Alternatively, Afan-a-Blast, located at the Glyncorrwg site, offers e-bike rentals for £85, which covers you for a full day of riding.
Despite having well-marked trails to keep you on the right path, hiring a local mountain bike guide ensures you get the most out of your time in the valley. A few guides in the valley cater to groups, families, children, and women's-only rides with competitive pricing starting from £60 for a half-day 1:1 session. For more information, check out the Afan Valley Bike Shed and Jessica from Velo Me.
With so much to ride and choose from, Afan is a fantastic place to hone your skills and grow confidence levels. Campbell Coaching is the valley's go-to for skills-based sessions. Whether you want private tuition or a group session, Ally Campbell and her team of qualified coaches will get you feeling your best on the bike, especially as they have a fantastic dedicated coaching area located at the Bryn Bettws site.
04
Where to stay
You’re spoilt for choice in Afan Forest Park as all three of the main sites have camping, shower and toilet facilities, and all accommodate campervans. However, if you’re looking for a cosy bed and a hot meal for the night, then the Afan Lodge is a popular choice for visitors.