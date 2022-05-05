My Loadout: Almond

Ben Rosendahl, aka Almond, is a global star in the competitive Warzone scene. After debuting in 2020 he quickly became one of the best players in the world, and has won over a hundred tournaments so far in his career.

Almond takes on Jukeyz as he wagers the best of the US in Jukeyz See me in N.A. Watch every episode over on Jukeyz' YouTube now!

See his loadout, and find out how it complements his style of play, below...

01 Almond's competitive build

Primary weapon: XM4

Muzzle: Agency Suppresor

Barrel: Taskforce

Optic: Axial Arms 3x

Stock: No stock

Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip

Magazine: 60 round

Ammunition: n/a

Rear Grip: n/a

Perk: n/a

Perk2: n/a

02 Almond's aggressive build

Secondary: Owen

Muzzle: Recoil booster

Barrel: 142mm rapid barrel

Optic: Nydar model 47

Stock: Removed

Underbarrel: M19 41 Handstop

Magazine: 7.62 Gorenko

Ammunition: Lengthened

Rear Grip: Fabric

Perk: Acrobatic

Perk2: Quick

What are the most important bits of your loadout and why?

The XM4 has really high bullet velocity and you can beam, and the Owen has a really fast time to kill close range.

How does your loadout relate to your style of play?

Really fast-paced and close range.

What do you think is the most underrated bit of any loadout?

The ammunition with the XM4 is great for knocking a whole team, you’re almost able to fight a whole team without reloading. It's the same for the Owen, too.