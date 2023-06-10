My Loadout: Anas

Gaming
At just 20, Denmark's Anas El-Abd has already proved time and time again that he is one of the most feared competitors on the competitive Fortnite scene.
In 2022, the Guild Esports star placed first in MrBeast’s Extreme Survival Challenge, where he fought off some big-name competitors to take home the monumental cash prize of $1,000,000.
Anas was at Red Bull Gaming Sphere London along with some other top EU players as they prepared for the upcoming solo LAN event Red Bull Contested, which is taking place this June. Get tickets here!
Below he shares his perfect loadout, and how it suits his playstyle...
Anas’s Build
For Anas, the perfect hotbar for the final circle includes:
- Legendary Assault Rifle
- Legendary Pump Shotgun
- Launch Pads
- Legendary Slurp Juice
- Mini Shield Potions
See how this complements his style of play below…
What are the most important bits of your loadout and why?
It all plays a part. I think the scar and pump are both excellent when fighting. Launch pads are great for getting out of tricky situations, and then of course you always need healing items.
How does your loadout relate to your style of play?
I play mostly end-game, it’s essential to have your launch pads and healing for this. I like to save these items to give me the best shot at winning when it closes in on that elusive final circle.
What do you think is the most underrated bit of any loadout?
They all come together collectively to make the perfect loadout, which means I can’t really say that any are underrated. They all play a huge part in securing the dub.