Here's everything new in Apex Legend's Season 7 Ascension update

A new season of Apex Legends is now upon us and with it comes a new map, a new legend, and the game’s first vehicle. As always there is also a list of balance changes, a new battle pass full of goodies, and new ranked ladders to climb. It is a little early to tell, but it looks like Respawn is setting a new bar of what to expect going forward.

Going Up to Olympus

Olympus looks different to the rest of the map

Once a utopia, now an abandoned battleground, Olympus is a colourful change of pace from the harsh outlands of Kings Canyon, or the chaotic fire and ice of World’s Edge. The new map is littered with polygonal fields and plazas that tell a story of a once progressive and carefully crafted city that has now become a playground for the apex games. An artificial mountain and towering skyscrapers maintain the verticality established by the previous maps. Olympus feels truly otherworldly in a terrific way and is a delight to explore and fight through.

A New Horizon

Horizon is Apex Legends newest... legend?

To go with the new location is a new legend originally from the city, Horizon. A brilliant Scottish scientist who was betrayed and trapped near a black hole. As relative time span away from her she used her smarts, and her trusty droid NEWT, to master gravitational energy and make it back home. Now she is here to add a gravitational twist to the Apex Games.

Her equipment is focused on movement and control. Her passive ability spacewalk gives her better movement control in mid-air, as well as reducing impact flinch from high falls. This allows her to leap on players and strike faster than any other legend.

Horizon’s Active ability is a device she throws that greatest a gravity lift to propel allies and foes upwards. This can be extremely useful for relocating around the area and gaining the high ground. It also can be used offensively to throw enemies up from behind cover and leave them momentarily vulnerable.

Her Ultimate is a Black Hole. She deploys NEWT to a location that immediately begins sucking in nearby players and trapping them in place. This can be devastating when used to draw a Rampart out from behind her amped cover or to lock down a wraith trying to dash to safety.

Driving in Style

Here is the Trident

With the new map being a complicated tangle of buildings, plazas, fields, and sheer drops into the clouds below, being able to zip around at high speed can be critical to making sure you’re in the zone when the ring starts to close.

Enter the Trident; a resilient hovercar that can boost across the map at great speed. While it is indestructible all damage it takes will be distributed among its occupants. One person is required to drive it, but passengers are free to fire out at opponents. Its large bulky shape makes it an easy target but when dismounted that size becomes an advantage as it provides cover and cannot be destroyed.

Ascension Battle Pass

Apex's S7 battlepass

The Battlepass for season seven is the usual collection of skins, skydive emotes, and other goodies that you will be used to from previous seasons, however this time around the method of earning levels has been switched up. Now instead of a point-based system, you will earn a number of stars based on the difficulty of the challenge. Each level requires ten stars earned and these can be gained from daily or weekly challenges as usual.

The battle pass contains two legendary skins, one for Wraith and one for Octane giving them each high fashion makeovers that look right at home in the new arena of Olympus. The season reactive skins for the pass are for the R-99 and follow last seasons G7 colour scheme; a slick white version at level 100, and a black and gold carbon fiber alternative at 110.

Legend Changes

There have been a lot of changes to shake up the legend meta for the season.

Here are all the changes in Apex Legends S7

Bangalore has had her ultimate buffed to decrease the time it takes for her artillery to explode. It was 8 seconds but is now 6. This will encourage players to get out of the way must faster and increase the likelihood of someone getting caught in the blasts if they don’t respond fast enough.

Caustic has had changes to his gas effects. Now there is no blurred vision so fighting in gas is easier, but it has had a damage increase to compensate for this. A side effect of this is that teammates should be more capable while in friendly gas than they were before.

Mirage has had a buff to his decoys, giving each of them 45 health points. This should make it harder for players to identify the real mirage as spraying through a crowd of decoys will not immediately remove them from play. However, Mirage players should be aware that rounds will still pass through decoys so do not try hiding behind them.

Pathfinder, Octane, Wattson, Loba, and Rampart all received changes to try and make them more relevant in the new meta so make sure to give them a try and see how they feel these days.

Loot Updates

The weapon pool received a minor shake-up this season, the R-99 making a triumphant return to world loot, while the Prowler has taken its place as a supply drop weapon. This also removes the Select Fire Receiver from the world loot.

With one hop-up out, a brand new one is in. The Quickdraw Holster is now available to tack onto your Wingman or RE-45. This new hop-up gives both weapons increased swap speed, ADS speed, and reduced hip fire spread. This should make them far more potent in close combat.

Finally, Evo armour has received some changes to its damage requirements. Most notable the level 4 upgrade now requires 750 damage, instead of 500.