Assassin's Creed Valhalla Carbon Ingots: Tips and tricks for upgrading gear

Assassin's Creed Valhalla streamlines the whole gear-based RPG setup of that was so prevalent in Assassins's Creed Odyssey and Origins in favour of a simpler, more clear gear system. The upside? Less inventory bloat and looting. The downside? You're going to need to invest a lot of time and cash in getting Carbon Ingots. From the first chest in Rygjafylke, the game places a lot of importance on these items, so here's everything you need to know about finding them, using them and making the most of them.

Carbon Ingots overview

Carbon Ingots are a valuable resource in Assassin's Creed Valhalla © Ubisoft

Carbon Ingots are basically used to upgrade any items you own from Fine to Superior. Once upgraded, you will be able to socket more runes into your weapons and armour, and you can upgrade each bit of gear more to increase its protective or damaging properties. To keep in line with enemies as they level, then, you're going to want to upgrade.

You can only spend Carbon Ingots with Gunnar at the Blacksmith in the Ravensthorpe settlement – make sure to visit him regularly to get ahead early on in the game.

Carbon Ingots locations

Sync at viewpoints to find the Carbon Ingots © Ubisoft

Here's the fun part: Carbon Ingots are quite rare and very much in demand. The most common place you'll find the special items is in Wealth chests hidden around the world (and, more often than not, tucked in a back corner of a well-guarded settlement).

The quickest, easiest way to find them is to follow this tactic: syncronize at a viewpoint, scan for gold glowing dots on the map, hit up on the D-pad to send Synin out looking for them. Once you're close to an icon, it will reveal itself – it may be an Ingot, it may be Gear, it may be resources or it may be a Book of Knowledge. Keep an eye out for the three stacked bars – that's what you're looking for.

Buy Carbon Ingots

You will need to upgrade your settlement in order to buy Ingots © Ubisoft