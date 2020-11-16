Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Tips for Orlog, Drinking, Flyting and Fishing

There are a variety of activities you can take part in during Ubisoft’s latest RPG adventure when you need a break from pillaging settlements and killing Saxons and Danes. Whether you want to test your wits in with wordplay, see what the fates are planning for you with dice, or simply quaff enough drink to kill a small horse, Valhalla has it all.

You will be nicely rewarded for engaging with minigames – you can either win silver thanks to bets you place, or upgrade your charisma (which gives you access to special speech options later on in the game in certain interactions). Below, you’ll find a quick rundown of each mini-game in the title, as well as some quick tips and hints aimed at making you a better viking… even when you’re not on the battlefield.

Flyting

Flyting is, simply put, a battle of the wits to determine who is better at insulting and mocking – all executed in rhyme. A real past-time back in the Viking era, this tradition was practiced in England between the 5th and 16th century and effectively laid the foundations for rap battles (...in theory). The way Assassin’s Creed Valhalla sets it all up requires you to choose the most suitable option out of three when responding to an opponent’s taunts.

In order to win, your selected response must be appropriate to the situation and reference the context of what your opponent has said to you – there’s no time for non-sequiturs or random statements here! Though you’re timed, you will have time to read the options selected for you when prompted. Simply select a choice that rhymes that feels like a relevant riposte and you’ll be set up well; it’s mostly down to instinct. If you’re having trouble, save the game before each Flyting attempt and reload if you fail.

Orlog

Here’s a quick rundown of what each dice icon represents:

Orlog is one of those miningames that seems relatively simple at first, but as time goes on you start to understand just how much depth there is to it all. Your goal in this curious dice game is to reduce your opponent’s health pool (represented by stones) to zero. The game starts when one player rolls their six dice and selects which ones they want to play, and which they want to reroll. The opposing player then takes their first roll, and that process repeats three times. You may then select a ‘God Favor’, and then the turn is resolved. You can finish off an Orlog round quickly, or it can take a while – it all comes down to the dice.

Axe : Deal 1 melee damage

Arrow : Deal 1 ranged damage

Helmet : Block 1 melee damage

Shield : Block 1 ranged damage

Hand : Steal 1 God Token

A gold line around the icon represents a God Token will be gifted to you at the beginning of the resolution phase. Now that you know the basics, you need to know how to win. Whilst it’s largely luck-based, you will need to practice a few tips in order to come out on top. First up, envisage how you’ll win – are you going to wait the game out? Focus on building up God Tokens and then making an incisive strike? Or simply rush the enemy and kill them as quickly as possible? Knowing how you’re going to play and sticking to your plan is often the way to assure victory.

A solid tactic, we’ve found, is simply trying to shore up defenses as much as possible with Shields and Helmets whilst accruing God Tokens, then dealing as much damage as possible in the final round with God Favors and an all-out attack. Of course, you’re going to want to respond to your opponent’s dice rolls, too – don’t get so fixated on winning in one way that you leave yourself open to quick kills or stolen Tokens. Keep counting the likelihoods at all times, and try to not let your defeat come down to luck; it’s always better to defend and try to punish an opponent on the next turn than it is to be defeated by hoping for the best.

Drinking

Skol! Skol! Skol! Skol! © Ubisoft

These challenges are probably the most simple in the game: drink more than your opponent and quaff your quota the quickest. All you need to do is press the prompt button when the white circle is inside the orange area; this gets easier as you drink more because the rhythm gets more predictable. After a horn or two, Eivor will start to wobble – quickly nudge the directional stick in the opposite direction in order to regain your composure, whilst still hitting the prompt button on time. There’s no real trick to this: it’s just a matter of concentration, timing and reflexes.

Fishing

You can fish with explosives, your bow or a rod © Ubisoft

Fish can be found all over the world of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, and they’re a pretty valuable currency, too. A lot of traders seem to want to trade them for high-powered gear and runes – which seems like a pretty good deal for Eivor. So whether you’re combing the rivers of Ledecestrescire, or heading into the seas off the coast of Cent, it’s worth trying to bust out your rod and catch a fish where available. To unlock the locations of fish in the game, you will need to purchase volumes of ‘Fantastic Fish and Where to Find Them’ which can be grabbed from various vendors throughout Norway and England. Then, you’ll need to build the Fishing Hut in your settlement before you can actually engage in the pastime (available at rank 2, at a cost of 600 supplies and 45 raw materials).

Once unlocked, head to a fishing spot, hit down on the D-Pad to bring up the Quick Radial menu. From here, select your fishing line (identified by the fish icon), then hold down the left trigger to aim and hit the right trigger to cast. Keep your right trigger finger hovering near the button, and ‘pull’ to hook the fish when you feel your pad vibrate/hear a fish struggle in the water. Once hooked, use the left stick to pull the fish towards you and mash X/A to draw it in. When the line goes red, don’t input anything on the pad or else you’ll risk losing the fish.