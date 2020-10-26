Baldur’s Gate 3 Jump Ability: How to get the most out of the game's systems

It’s easy to barrel through the first chapter of Baldur’s Gate 3, smashing worgs and bugbears with a powerful blend of dazzling magic and physical weaponry. Recently released to Early Access, the highly anticipated RPG is – currently – a slightly buggy, occasionally broken, playground. But honestly, I wouldn’t want it any other way.

Like developer Larian’s Divinity: Original Sin series, there are some very elaborate, overlapping systems at play in the studio's latest effort. Physics, chemistry, and stealth-based hijinks all link up to produce something wonderfully chaotic and often surprising. There’s a number of ways to get the most out of these systems, but I think the most impactful – even more so than a pair of boots pitched to a goblin’s head – is the 'Jump' ability.

Check out my Spider Pit © Larian Studios

You begin the first chapter of your adventure in a flying ship high above the planes of Hell. It ends with you delving deep into the Underdark, Faerûn’s subterranean world buried miles beneath the surface. In this respect, Baldur’s Gate 3 is a game of literal highs and lows. Traditional computer RPGs, like their pen-and-paper brethren, have felt flat for as long as I can remember. They were largely map-based games – originally played on the horizontal surface of a table – and so it’s always made sense to look down on your party of characters from above, from an isometric viewpoint. The world would splay out in every direction, but never really up or down. You would never scale mountains, but rather load into mountainous regions, with the steep trip up the trail simply implied.

High Times

Getting up high can make all the difference in Baldur's Gate 3 © Larian Studios

Baldur’s Gate 3 is different. From your starting point – the crash-site of a mysterious 'Nautiloid' airship – you’ll scurry up a hill, climbing vine walls, ladders and cliff-sides until, eventually, you’re up high, looking down at the cephalopod ship from a watchtower that you may have spotted in the establishing cutscene. It’s from this point you realise Baldur’s Gate 3 is an RPG with lots of verticality.

Much has been made of actions like Throw and Shove, verbs Baldur’s Gate 3 has introduced which bring a ton of expressivity (as well as hilarity!) to encounters. But for my money, the game’s best action is Jump, and the opportunities it brings. Many of Baldur’s Gate’s secrets are found on the periphery of the map, requiring you to jump over gaps or up terraced hills. It can also be used to sequence skip, venturing across to areas that may seem inaccessible via more traditional routes. In this regard, it’s the perfect ability for those obsessed with exploration and experimentation.

Baldur’s Gate’s new verticality changes how you’ll want to approach combat. Having the high ground is massively advantageous, for both spellcasters and characters using ranged weapons. But having a height advantage goes well beyond just giving a bonus to hit percentages. In one area, a ruined village occupied by a local gang of goblins, the roofs are swarming with archers and look-outs. It becomes almost vital to take the high ground here. Rather than a flat battleground, each burnt out house becomes a porous opportunity, as you leap through holes and cracks in buildings and across the tiled roofs to shove archers from their perch, before jumping down again on more unsuspecting goblins within.

On the Level

Dropping rocks on Owlbears will always be entertaining © Larian Studios

Being up high draws attention to all sorts of opportunities. Suddenly you realise, in the vein of something like Hitman, that you can use your environment to kill: you can drop stalactites on Owlbears, and shoot the chains out from above fiery chandeliers. Without the Jump ability, a lot of this stuff is hard to find. Even in its interior spaces, Baldur’s Gate 3 showcases a ton of verticality. In the ruined temple that the goblins have set up camp in, there are at least three levels. Below the main area are pits where a duo of giant spiders lurk.

It’s essentially one big environmental tease, goading you into using the Shove ability – Larian’s spin on the Spartan kick – to hurl enemies down into gnashing mandibles. The temple also has an entire raftered area that you climb up to and either use for shortcuts, to bypass locked doors and access hidden areas, or to rain down fire from. Suddenly, difficult bosses can be turned to ash with a flurry of elemental arrows and bottles of grease and alcohol, or a single barrel of gunpowder dropped on their head from up high.

Blasting enemies with explosive barrels from on high makes you feel great © Larian Studios

Moving your party into a high vantage point means you can squeeze the most out of Baldur’s Gate’s physics system. There’s no better feeling than shoving a Phase Spider Matriarch down a massive hole, or using Psionic Pull to wrench a humongous landshark back down into the fray right after it’s leapt up to attack your casters (bonus: the fall wipes out half its hitpoints!). Combined with Larian’s signature passion for chemistry, where oil, fire, poison, water and ice can all be creatively mixed into devastating concoctions, Baldur’s Gate 3, even in its earliest state, is great at fostering player creativity.

Hopping Mad

Letting spiders finish off your foes is a satisfying tactic © Larian Studios

Like many of the best RPGs, while the end-goals are set in stone (go to this-or-that place, kill so-and-so), how you achieve these is left up to you. Whether you pickpocket a key or stack boxes on top of one another to get the most out of your Jump, accessing obscure areas earlier than you perhaps should, is part of the charm. It often feels like Baldur’s Gate 3 is encouraging you to toy with it until things break. Sometimes it even feels as though you’re cheating – using Misty Step to teleport yourself past entire obstacle-filled rooms, or using Featherfall to float safely down the bottomless hole you shoved a spider into.