8 reasons why mountain bikers should consider giving Zwift a go

Did you know you could be ripping laps in the jungle, ascending epic mountains, and shredding ridgeline singletrack all from the comfort of your own home?

You've probably heard of the online programme Zwift – the virtual turbo trainer-based tool that blurs the lines between gaming and gaining. But did you know that it’s not just for roadies? In fact, it's just as useful for mountain bikers who are looking to stay active and make some on-bike improvements away from the trails.

Not convinced? Here are some reasons why you should consider setting up your trail-slaying steed on an indoor turbo trainer, ready for exploring the exotic world of Watopia by bike...

1. You can ride Zwift on your mountain bike

Cross country ace Mathieu van der Poel mixing it on his mountain bike © Zwift

That’s right, you don’t need a road bike to ride on Zwift as most turbo trainers work with mountain bikes. You can ride Zwift with a basic turbo trainer, but you’ll need Bluetooth speed and cadence sensors to power your avatar. Alternatively, if you've got the budget to, you can get set up with a smart trainer, which measures your power output for you.

To set your bike up on the trainer you should lock-out your suspension and set your saddle height as if you are riding uphill. For wheel-on trainers, a slick tyre pumped up hard is a great idea too. If you’re opting for a direct drive ‘wheel-off’ trainer, you should consider your drivetrain and gearing. Most trainers come fitted with, or are compatible with, an 11-speed cassette. If you have a 12-speed setup, it might require buying a new driver, so it's worth investigating before investing.

2. It’s convenient

One of the main benefits of a home trainer setup is that it makes training so much more convenient. After a long day, heading back out to meet the local group-ride or join a spin class can be a task you’d rather put off. If your bike is already set up at home then you’re so much more likely to train. Once set up, all you have to do is put on your shoes and shorts, grab a water bottle and a bite to eat, then log in and pick an activity to ride. It’s that easy!

3. It improves your consistency

Boost your consistency with rides when it suits you © Zwift

‘You are what you repeatedly do. So your excellence isn't an act, it's a habit.’ Philosophy aside, if you want to improve your fitness and rip on the trails then you’re going to have to put in work consistently. Therefore, the more time you can put into riding your bike, the better.

With a home Zwift setup, it’s easy to ride three, four or even five times a week. If you can do that repeatedly, even for just 45 minutes at a time, then you will see a massive improvement in your bike fitness. Just remember, that if you are riding regularly then you need to plan in rest too. It's good to take a day off after every two-to-three days of riding.

4. It's controlled

It's easy to track your power output on the watt tracker © Zwift

When riding on Zwift, the power you put into the pedals (measured in watts) appears on screen. This means you know what effort you are putting in and you can be in control of your efforts all of the time – helpful if following a training plan based on FTP (Functional Threshold Power) zones.

It's possible to take this one step further if using a smart trainer, where enabling ERG mode to control specific workouts. Rather than simulating your virtual environment (increasing resistance on hills, reducing resistance when drafting other riders etc.), ERG mode controls your trainer so that you ride at your chosen power output (regardless of the terrain on Zwift) and nothing else. So, if you’re on a recovery day and want an easy ride, then your trainer stays in control to make sure you don’t overdo it. While if you want to go hard with repeated, high-intensity intervals, then you can build your workout in Zwift so you don’t cheat the efforts.

5. It's focused

There are two mountain bike-specific training plans available on Zwift © Zwift

Have you got a fitness goal? Then there’s probably a pre-built training session on Zwift that will help you smash it. You can browse the whole 650-plus library of sessions and read their descriptions to pick which session will help you improve. From building your base fitness, boosting your sprint, and developing climbing power, there are tonnes of sessions to choose from. Not only that, but Zwift has a couple of mountain bike-specific training plans (Dirt Destroyer, a 6-week plan aimed at intermediate riders; Singletrack Slayer, a 10-week plan aimed at advanced riders) to help you rip on the trails. You can even make sure your avatar is riding a mountain bike for the sessions!

6. It allows you to explore your competitive side

Race other players and keep your training fun © Zwift

So training isn’t for you? Instead you love to go head-to-head with your riding buddies, sprinting up the climbs and tearing back down just to see who finishes first and gets bragging rights until the next ride. It sounds like Zwift racing will be right up your street.

There are literally hundreds of races every week, from short, fast, flat-out crits to epic mountain races that last over an hour or more. Some riders only fire up Zwift to compete, and they race as much as five or six times per week, but for most, racing just two or three times a week can lead to some serious improvements in fitness -- with racing pushing them more than training. However many times you decide to go between the virtual tape, it will all translate to more power for your mid-week ‘World Champs’ ride with your buddies on the trails.

7. It's (surprisingly) social

The accompanying app is great for finding events and fellow Zwifters © Zwift

I know what you’re thinking: surely riding alone on your turbo trainer in the garage can’t be classified as a social activity? Well, you’d be surprised. The Zwift riding community is huge and it's possible to join a group ride with top pros alongside hundreds of other bikers any day of the week.

Plus, with easy in-game messaging through the Zwift Companion app, you can talk bikes, training and more with the riders you’re alongside in game.

Also, it's possible to follow your favourites and friends, and when you see that they’ve completed an epic session or bagged a great result give them a ‘Ride On’ for their efforts.

8. It's fun

Mountain bike-specific features are being added to Zwift all the time © Zwift

It might sound surprising, but Zwift is actually fun. Although it can take a while to make the jump to virtual riding, most are left wishing they'd done it sooner. And this is just the start for mountain bike-focused features on the platform.