My Loadout: BennyCentral

With over 600,000 subscribers on YouTube, Benny Perkin – aka BennyCentral – is the UK’s biggest Call of Duty YouTuber. A former pro, he’s well known in the scene for helping people starting out in their Warzone careers and as a familiar face as Xbox On’s host.

Benny is part of Jukeyz ' entourage as he wagers the best of the US in Jukeyz See me in N.A. Watch every episode over on Jukeyz' YouTube now!

You should build your Warzone guns for mobility and speed to ensure you’re always able to get to the best position. BennyCentral

Benny's loadout is below. Scroll past to find out how his builds complement his style of play.

01 BennyCentral's competitive build

Primary weapon: XM4

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Barrel: 13.5” Taskforce Barrel

Optic: 3x Axel Arms Scope

Stock: No Stock

Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip

Magazine: 60 round mag

Ammunition: n/a

Rear Grip: n/a

Perk 1: n/a

Perk2: n/a

02 BennyCentral's aggressive build

Secondary: Owen

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Barrel: Hockenson 142mm Rapid

Optic: Nydar Model 47

Stock: Removed stock

Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop

Magazine: 7.62 Gorenko 72 rnd

Ammunition: Hollow Point

Rear Grip: Polymer

Perk: Fleet

Perk2: Quick

03 How BennyCentral's loadout goes with his style of play

What are the most important bits of your loadout?

I think the most important element is the fact that I’ve got the Owen gun for close-range and switch to the XM4 for the mid-long range rights, meaning I can engage an opponent depending on whatever situation I’m in. The big mags allow me to last for a long time in a big game environment meaning I’m not caught out reloading which could be the difference between living and dying.

How does your loadout relate to your style of play?

I’m an anchor, so I’m slower-paced controlling the environment. The XM4 allows me to control things from a solid position, but the Owen gun allows me to join the fight if I need to in those situations.

What do you think is the most underrated bit of any loadout?

Aim-down-sight speed and being as flexible as possible. There’s nothing worse than your character feeling slow and sluggish so you should build your Warzone guns for mobility and speed to ensure you’re always able to get to the best position.

