10 of the best adventure-themed podcasts to listen to now
Whether interviewing your favourite athletes or giving you inspiration for your next adventure, these are the must-listen podcasts that belong in your audio library.
Podcasting has taken the reins as one of the most popular forms of content, and for good reason. Then you add in the adventure world, where there is always something to be learned, and captivating stories to be told. With the opportunity to talk to some of the most inspiring and accomplished athlete adventurers around, these 10 podcasts are worth subscribing to.
1. How To Be Superhuman
If it’s inspiration you’re after, you’ve come to the right place. Red Bull’s How To Be Superhuman is back with a second series. Host Rob Pope interviews athletes who have faced impossible (and near-death) feats of endurance. Don’t miss series one talks with Mollie Hughes, the youngest woman to scale both sides of Mount Everest or Mark Beaumont, who cycled around the world in 78 days. The latest series sees episodes with Kílian Jornet who scaled Everest twice in six days (NBD), and Sarah Thomas who swam (and vomited) her away across the English Channel a ridiculous four times in one go. Don't try this at home.
2. The Adventure Stache
Professional mountain biker and host Payson McElveen is accomplished in his own right. Through his career as a competitive athlete and an owner of a tricked out van, he is regularly on the road and sits down with a diverse range of guests for his podcast, The Adventure Stache. Focusing on casual and completely unscripted conversations, discussions range from everyday tips and tricks to stories and debates. From catching up with photographer Chris Burkard to interviewing Tyler Jewell, a Red Bull athlete and performance coach, Payson gives an inside look at the adventure world from his unique point of view.
3. Looking Sideways
For action sports fans, it's time to make room in your queue for the Looking Sideways podcast. Showcasing stories of those within the world of boardsports and beyond, host Matt Barr interviews some of the top surf, bike, snow and skate athletes, but doesn’t stop there. For those looking for insight into the behind-the-scenes of action sports media, there are interviews with journalists and photo editors, too.
4. Air Time
Professional snowboarder Jody Wachniak brings a fresh take to the snowboard community with Air Time. Jody spends his winters in the streets and backcountry filming video parts, bringing his passion for snowboarding to his interviews with fellow riders. There is a good chance that your favourite snowboarder has been on this podcast already -- Mark McMorris, John Jackson and Mikkel Bang are some of the guests who have made an appearance.
5. Wild Ideas Worth Living
For those looking to live their lives a bit more wildly, host of Wild Ideas Worth Living, Shelby Stanger interviews all types of characters who have one thing in common, they love adventures and the outdoors. With inspiration in spades from surfer Bethany Hamilton and a behind-the-scenes look at Free Solo, these are high-impact interviews designed with the goal of helping you make your own wild ideas a reality.
6. Blister Podcast
A go-to authority in the outdoor space for their gear reviews, Blister has a podcast network of their own. If you’re looking for interviews with top athletes and industry leaders across all outdoor sports, the Blister Podcast is a good place to start. If you’re a gearhead, GEAR:30 explores all the new technologies and equipment already released or coming soon to the outdoor market. Their line-up of sport specific podcasts include Bikes and Big Ideas, Off The Couch for runners and All Things Climbing.
7. Outside Magazine
A longtime player in the world of adventure storytelling, Outside delivers inspiring and informative stories in audio form through their weekly podcasts. From big-wave rescues on the North Shore of Oahu to chasing the Northern Lights, they run the gamut with no topic off limits. If you want to learn the best way to fight off a bear, they have that covered too.
8. The Joe Rogan Experience
Arguably the most popular podcast in the world, we couldn’t leave Joe Rogan off the list. Featuring a wide variety of guests and topics, not all episodes are adventure-focused -- but when they are, they are some of the best. Previous athletes to pay a visit include surfing legends such as Kelly Slater and Shane Dorian, as well as climber Alex Honnold. Outside of these household names, Joe also interviews Navy SEALS, base jumpers and professional endurance athletes. A highlight episode includes Colin O’Brady, the first person in the world to travel across Antarctica unassisted.
9. Low Pressure Podcast
Seven seasons deep, The Low Pressure Podcast is the podcast for skiers. That is the official tagline, but it also rings true after over 150 episodes from all types of characters amongst the industry. If they have shaped the landscape of the sport, it is likely that host Mark Warner has already interviewed them in-person. From photographers and filmers to park-builders and magazine editors alike, you’ll have the opportunity to dive deep into the world of skiing from all types of perspectives.