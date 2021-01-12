Call of Duty Warzone: Best FFAR 1 loadouts for Black Ops Cold War
© Activision
Now that the DMR 14 has been hit by a wave of nerfs, many players are rotating to the FFAR 1 – here's what you need to know
Published on
Warzone's meta changes all the time, responding and oscillating as new patches and updates land in the Call of Duty battle royale. As a result of this fairly unpredictable ebb and flow with weaponry, it's always worth experimenting with different arms and trying new guns when a new patch lands.
As the DMR 14 drops in popularity thanks to the January 6 update, players are starting to seek out other weapons. The one that appears to be gaining the most traction is the FFAR 1; a gun that struggles at range but can lay down a lot of damage the nearby enemies.
You're going to want to maximise the gun's accuracy, damage, range if you want it to be anywhere close to the DMR 14, so here are some idea setups for the gun.
Best FFAR 1 loadout – Overall
The build below is designed to give you as much control and range with the gun as possible, whilst also keeping you off the map where possible in order to give you the opportunity to get in close and strike where the gun is at its most lethal.
The gun's biggest utility comes from its fire rate, which can basically chew through armour at CQC range and – largely – out-match other weapons that close. Just watch out for recoil.
- Muzzle: Agency Suppressor
- Barrel: 19.5" Reinforced Heavy
- Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip
- Ammunition: Salvo 50 Rnd Fast Mag
- Rear Grip: SASR Jungle Grip
Best FFAR 1 loadout – Close-range
If you're a Call of Duty veteran, you may think there's some similarity to a previously infamous gun in the series: the FAMAS assault rifle that appeared in the original Black Ops game that launched a decade ago.
If you want to emulate the feel of that old infamous weapon, you can do worse than taking advantage of the weapon's high rate of fire and a quick reload speed to match some of the SMGs that are tearing through the close-range meta on Rebirth Island. The following setup should help make it a better CQC shredder:
- Muzzle: Muzzle Brake 5.56"
- Barrel: 19.5″ Reinforced Heavy
- Ammunition: Salvo 50 Rnd Fast Mag
- Underbarrel: Infiltrator Grip
- Handle: SASR Jungle Grip
Best FFAR 1 loadout – Tactics
Because the gun, at best, will be average at mid-range, you're going to want to pair this with something longer range. Though you're probably not going to be getting as many consistent, uncontested long-range kills thanks to the DMR 14's nerfs, a good sniper mixed in with this gun will still allow you to run somewhat rampant on the field of both Verdansk and Rebirth Island.
Recoil control with both the above builds tends to drag from left to right, which is harder to respond to for newer players than a vertical pattern. Bear that in mind, especially if you're coming over from the DMR 14 (which, as a semi-auto, didn't really need players to learn recoil patterns all that much).