FIFA 21: The best FUT 21 cards you haven't tried

With FIFA 21 Ultimate Team nearly six months old, the cycle has clearly peaked. We've had Team of the Year, we're on the cusp of FUT Birthday, and everybody has teams full of high-rated cards and Icons. We've even had Player of the Month SBCs for Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe. It would be easy for dedicated players to feel a little jaded at this stage.

So why not mix it up? Stick Neymar, Mbappe and Raphael Varane back in the club for a week or two and bring in a few lesser-seen stars of the FUT 21 database. Perhaps they won't all make the grade, but you might be surprised how good some of them feel, and at worst you will look like a dashing FUT hipster while you put them through their paces.

If you want to get even bolder, Red Bull FIFA athlete Ryan Pessoa has some excellent tips, no matter which position you're hunting for: "When I'm looking for players, pace is very important in all positions. My CBs have to be quick enough to stop through balls and fast attackers. For my wing backs, I look to have players that have good dribbling and passing too, and good stamina to run the flanks all game. My midfield has to have balance, so I like one offensive player, one defensive player, and an all-rounder. And for my strikers, they have to be agile and have good dribbling and of course shooting."

Attackers

The cornerstone of any good FIFA team is stupidly fast attackers who can score off either foot, and there are plenty of good options available for a reasonable price. We have prioritised four-star skills, weak foot and versatility across the forward line. People are sleeping on some of these cards, we tells ya!

Dominik Szoboszlai – FUT Future Stars – LM, 88 rated

RB Leipzig's 20-year-old Hungarian winger isn't cheap © EA

RB Leipzig's 20-year-old Hungarian winger isn't cheap -- hovering around 350k on both consoles -- but if you can link him then he will pay dividends. Four-star skills and weak foot, endgame pace and shooting with a Hunter, and solid dribbling and passing stats mean that he will play fantastically well out wide and as good as anyone through the middle.

Vincenzo Grifo – What If – LM, 86 rated

Vincenzo Grifo was part of the second What If squad © EA

Another Bundesliga gem, Italian Vincenzo Grifo was part of the second What If squad and may yet still get an upgrade to an 88 card if Freiburg can score a few more goals. At under 50k on both systems, he has near-enough max pace with Hunter and superb shooting, as well as strong passing and dribbling. Four-star skills and weak foot round things out.

Nabil Fekir - TOTY Honourable Mention - CAM, 88 rated

Fekir's dribbling and shooting are exemplary © EA

Not the French walkout you wanted during Team of the Year, but if you did manage to pack this guy and use him, you were probably surprised by how good he was. Pace isn't quite there to play up top or on the wing, but if you run with a true CAM, he's extraordinary. Another four-star/four-star, his dribbling and shooting are exemplary, and he can pick a pass too. French/La Liga links are a bonus.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan - Headliners - CF, 87 rated

Mkhitaryan is cheap thanks to his challenging links © EA

We used to build Bundesliga teams around Henrikh back in the day, and his performances for Roma this year have put him in three Teams of the Week at the time of writing, boosting his Headliner card to an 87 overall. Despite this, he's still cheap, probably due to the challenging links (Armenian/Serie A). If you need a CAM and can make him fit though, his four-star skills/five-star weak foot combo and great balance of stats will shine.

Marco Verratti – Freeze – LM, 88 rated

Everyone sleeps on this wacky out-of-position Verratti © EA

One of our favourite cards in the whole game, everyone sleeps on this wacky out-of-position Verratti, but he is tremendously fun. Not quite max pace is a slight concern, but stick a Deadeye on him and play him at CAM and he will be devastating for you, with clinical finishing off either foot, and brilliant passing and dribbling. We rarely see him in Weekend League, but when he pops up he always schools us.

Myron Boadu – Gold In-Form – ST, 84 rated

Pick him up as a super-sub at the very least and you won't be disappointed © EA

The FUT database is a strange place sometimes, and this is one of them. Boadu looks fun on the face of it, with lightning pace and superb shooting and dribbling, especially for an 84-rated card. But if you look really closely you might notice that his in-game stats are just a smidgen shy of Kylian Mbappe! Mbappe has five-star skills and a four-star weak foot, whereas Boadu has three-star skills and a five-star weak foot, but in most areas the cards are easily comparable. Pick him up as a super-sub at the very least and you won't be disappointed, but he will hold his own fine in the starting XI.

Midfielders

We've put a few CAMs in the attacking section, so here we are purely focused on box-to-box and defensive midfielders. To be honest, at this stage of the FUT cycle you should be able to find players who are effective in either role, with plenty of cards in the database that fit the fabled 'Gullit Gang' model of 80+ stats in every card-face category. Here are a few of the cards we've really enjoyed.

Pierre Lees-Melou – What If – CM, 86 rated (could go to 88)

Lees-Melou can easily win some headers for you © EA

If (hopefully when) he gets his What If Upgrade, Lees-Melou will join the Gullit Gang, but either way he's a formidable midfielder and at 70-80k he is terrific value. Four-star skills and weak foot with strong dribbling and passing mean he feels great on the ball, and he's tall as well at 6'1" so can win you some headers. Whether you need him to tidy up in front of the defence or burst forward to create opportunities, he should do the trick.

Thomas Delaney – Gold In-Form – CDM, 86 rated

Thomas Delaney is a perfect CDM who can venture forward © EA

True Gullit Gang out of the box, this in-form only has three-star skills, but does have a four-star weak foot, and the balance of stats on the card makes him a perfect CDM who can venture forward. With a Shadow Chem Style he is very fast and has 99 Interceptions and Standing Tackle, while 95 base stamina means he can see out games comfortably.

Federico Valverde – Gold In-Form – CM, 85 rated

Valverde's base gold card was an early must-have for La Liga fans © EA

Valverde's base gold card was an early must-have for La Liga fans when FUT 21 launched, but the Real Madrid midfielder has been overlooked for every promo to date, which is a bit surprising considering his team and how good his Future Stars card was once upon a time. Three-star skills and weak foot aren't the best, but if you need a tenacious, well-balanced midfielder who can move up and down the pitch, Valverde delivers.

Defenders

We're going to assume you already have 478 high-end right-backs, because EA has shipped some absolute bangers in this position as SBCs and promo cards this cycle. In fact, there are so many really good, cheap defenders in FUT 21 that this section is probably redundant. Nevertheless, there are a few cards we want to stand up for, so hear us out.

Diogo Dalot – Future Stars – LB, 85 rated

Diogo Dalot is one of a few Future Stars for which EA released two versions © EA

One of a few Future Stars for which EA released two versions (there's also a right-back that is fairly similar), this left-back version has slightly better defensive stats and is very cheap at around 30k on both consoles. The Portuguese link is handy if you have Cristiano Ronaldo in your squad, and the pace, defensive, dribbling and passing stats are good enough to play as a wing-back or even in midfield if you want to juggle things around.

Lucas Torreira – Freeze – LB, 85 rated

Another cheap left-back with decent (La Liga) links, former Arsenal man Torreira is usually a CDM but his Freeze card took him into defence, where he has fantastic base dribbling and pace/defensive stats with Shadow. You could build a pretty strong Uruguayan La Liga team these days with Suarez, Giminez and Valverde also plying their trade there, and Torreira would not look out of place. Go on, ship out Ferland Mendy and bring this guy in -- he's better on the ball and better at defending!

Ike Opara – Rulebreakers – CB, 82 rated

Ike Opara is fast for a centre-back and comfortable on the ball © EA