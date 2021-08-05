9 must-watch football documentaries on Red Bull TV

Can vision training make one of the world's best players even better? This film investigates that possibility by pairing 2019 Ballon d'Or nominee

with eyesight specialist Dr. Daniel Laby, who, among other successes, has worked wonders with baseball players in the USA. Liverpool and England winger Trent, famed for his ability to pick passes and deliver assists, has his peripheral vision and reactions tested by all manner of digital and real-life exercises, culminating in the ultimate feat of foot-eye co-ordination. All in all, it's a fascinating study of the marginal gains that sport science can deliver.